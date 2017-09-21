Flipkart Big Billion Days: Best offers on power banks

After a successful Big Freedom Sale back in August, Flipkart is back with Big Billion Day sale for the festive season. It is offering some exciting deals on wearables, cameras, storage devices and a number of devices that must be in your buying list from quite a long time.

These days we see a number of phones coming up with big batteries to serve your daily need. Still, the heavy users face the issues of their phone battery draining faster. And if you also belong to the this category then you have landed on the correct page. In this post, we will tell you about the great deals on power banks that are currently running on Flipkart. Power banks provide enough fuel to your phone for the whole day.

Mi Power Bank 2 20,000mAh @ Rs 1,799 (Save Rs 800)

Mi Power Bank 2 is one of those accessories, that we can blindly suggest for someone who has battery issues with the phone. The 20,000mAh cell allows you to carry tons of charge in a small form factor. There's a huge price cut on the power bank and we recommend you to go for this one if you have no budget constraints.

Mi 10,000 mAh power bank @ Rs 899 (Save Rs 600)

The reason why Xiaomi power banks are on top of the list is because of the kind of quality it offers. If 20,000mAh goes over your budget and you can do away with 10,000mAh of juice, here's a solid deal. It comes with 6-months warranty and takes around 6 hours to get fully charged.

Syska Power Boost 100 10000 mAh Power Bank at Rs 699 @ Flipkart (save Rs 1,100)

The Syska Power Boost 100 comes with a 10000mAh cell to charge your mobile devices on the go. The power bank has a dual USB ports. So, if you want to charge two devices simultaneously, the job can be done with an ease. Apart from the discount, you can also avail bank offers and Phone Pe.

Ipro IP1042 10400 mAh Power Bank at Rs 499 @ Flipkart (save Rs 2,300)

The Ipro power bank comes with a battery capacity of 10,400mAh and is highly portable. It also has two USB ports and comes with an LED indicator that shows the electric current capacity in various stages. grab this device asap as the massive discount of 82% would not lasts for long.

Intex IT-PB11K 11000 mAh Power Bank at Rs 699 @ Flipkart (save Rs 1,200)

The Intex IT-PB11K power bank offers a battery capacity of 11,000 mAh to its user. it comes with three USB 2.0 ports that allows users to charge multiple devices at the same time. It does not matter whether its mobile phone or a tablet the power bank promises to serve you the best. The device also has an in-built torch.

iVOOMi iV-PBP20K1 20000 mah Power Bank @ Rs 1,299 on Flipkart

One of the fair budget options for a high capacity power bank. The new iVoomi 20000mAh power bank weighs 420g and comes with one year warranty. So even if you doubt the quality, you can always get it replaced for any fault within a year.

Lenovo PA 10400 mAh Power Bank at Rs 799 @Flipkart (save Rs 1,700)

The power bank features two USB ports and comes with a battery capacity of 11,000mAh which is manufactured by LG. The battery has a recharge life of 500 cycles and allows user to charge multiple devices at the same time.

Intex IT-PB12.5K 12500 mAh Power Bank at Rs 799 @ Flipkart (save Rs 1,301)

Featuring a 12,500mAh battery, the Intex IT-PB12.5K promises to solve all your battery woes instantly. Its three USB ports allows user to charge a number of devices at a time. The device is also available in Black Red and Black Grey color combination.

Ambrane P-1133 12500 mAh Power Bank at Rs 799 @ Flipkart (save Rs 1,400)

The Ambrane P-1133 power bank offers two USB ports to the user. Its 12500mAh battery provides enough power to charge multiple devices. The highlight of the device is it comes with a leather feel surface which does not allow the device to slip away from the user's hand. Also, its has indicative LED lights for displaying the charging status to the user.

Apart from blue, the power bank is also available in white, black, silver and gold.

Ambrane P-1122 10,000mAh power bank @ Rs 649 on Flipkart

Ambrane is of the most popular portable battery pack makers in India. The key selling point of this device is its affordability and quality. This 10,000mAh power bank is a perfect deal for those who want to for a power backup under a budget.