Flagship Fujifilm X-T4 mirrorless camera launched in India

Fujifilm’s latest flagship for photographers and videographers, the X-T4 has finally launched in India. It was announced over an online event today.

Fujifilm’s X series has become increasingly popular over the last few years as a value for money camera that is versatile for both photography and high-end videography. With the X-T3 announced almost two years ago, the Fujifilm X-T4 will aim to step in its shoes as an even more capable all-rounder.

Specifications

Sensor: 26.1MP APS-C

Lens mount: Fujifilm X

Processor: X-Processor 4

Video recording: 4K DCI/UHD at 60fps, 1080p at 240fps

External recording: 10-Bit DCI 4K

Stabilization: 5-axis IBIS, 6.5 stops

Shooting: 15 fps up to 38 Frames (Mechanical)

Display: 3-inch articulating touchscreen LCD

Ports: USB Type-C (3.1), Micro HDMI, 3.5mm audio jack, 2.5mm Sub-Mini

Connectivity: Bluetooth, WiFi

Battery: NP-W235, 2200mAh

Over its predecessor, it comes with three major upgrades. Firstly, the X-T4 is the first camera in the family to feature in-body image stabilization (IBIS), at 5-axis and 6.5 stops. This will help in scenarios such as handheld videography, low light photography and action sequences. Secondly, has a new shutter mechanism which lets it shoot at up to 15fps in the burst mode, which is one of the fastest among mirrorless cameras. Lastly, it runs off a new battery which is almost 1.5x bigger than the last generation, allowing for almost 600 frames on a single charge.

It retains its image sensor, with the 26.1MP X-Trans CMOS 4 image sensor. This is a 3:2 APS-C sensor, resulting in a 1.5x crop in comparison to full-frame cameras. It brings a new and improved hybrid autofocus system that implements a combination of phase detection (PDAF) and contrast autofocus. Face and eye AF options are also available, and can be used during burst photography as well. Fujifilm claims that focussing takes only about 0.02 seconds and is twice the success rate of the X-T3.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

In terms of video recording, the Fujifilm X-T4 can shoot at up to 4K at 60fps at 4:4:2 10-bit externally or 4:2:0 internally over SD at a bitrate of 400mbps. It is also the first camera from the company that can record FHD videos at 240fps for 10x slow-motion capture. Videographers will appreciate the separate menu for video settings and the 3-inch fully articulating touch display.

Fujifilm’s excellent colour science now also offers 18 film simulation modes, including the popular Eterna Bleach Bypass for creative shooting effects. Highlights and shadows can be adjusted by ½ stops from -2 to +4. Shooting in Raw allows capturing images in non-reversible “Compressed” option alongside the reversible “Lossless Compressed”.

Other hardware features include weather sealing for ingress protection, with the operating temperature ranging from -10°C to +40°C. Videos in the same format can be recorded on SD cards simultaneously. The audio jack can be used to connect an external mic, headphones as well as LINE level input from external audio equipment. The USB Type-C port can be used for charging as well as data transfer at USB 3.1 speeds.

Price and offers

Variant Price Body only Rs 1,54,999 with Fujinon XF18-55mm f/2.8-4 lens Rs 1,84,999 with Fujinon XF16-80mm f/4 R OIS WR lens Rs 1,99,999

In India, the Fujifilm X-T4 starts at Rs 1,53,999 for the body. Adding a Fujinon XF18-55mm f/2.8-4 kit lens will take the price up to Rs 1,84,999, while the Fujinon XF16-80mm f/4 R OIS WR lens combo will set you back Rs 1,99,999. A 64GB UHS-II card worth Rs 12,490 and a BC-W235 dual battery charger worth Rs 6,299 will also be included with every order at no extra cost.

It can currently be pre-ordered, with deliveries commencing in early June. Colour options include silver and black. The 18-55 lens combo will be available on a later date.