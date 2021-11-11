Fitbit rolls out ECG app to Charge 5; Enables blood sugar monitor in India

Fitbit has finally started rolling out ECG app for its Charge 5 fitness band. The Google-owned company didn’t bundle the app at the time of the launch of the fitness tracker, though, it did promote it. Now, fast forward to today, the app is available to help users assess heart rhythm.

In addition to this, Fitbit also brings a new health metric called Daily Readiness Score on the Fitbit app for its latest smartwatches and trackers. These include Fitbit Sense, Versa 2, Versa 3, Inspire 2, and Charge 5 wearables.

What’s more interesting is, Fitbit has updated its app for its Indian users on Premium subscription and they can now check their blood glucose levels. Users can add this feature to the Today screen by going to the Fitbit app and clicking on Discover > Health & Fitness Stats today and adding Blood Glucose to today. Premium users will be able to check their blood glucose levels directly in the Fitbit app on Android and iOS.

ECG app and Daily Readiness score

Fitbit has been on a constant quest to blur the line between the swiftly growing smartwatches and fitness trackers. Some of its efforts have resulted in electrocardiogram (ECG), a feature that has largely been in the realm of pricier smartwatches. The ECG app made its debut with the Sense smartwatch last year and it has now made its way to the Charge 5, which is positioned as the company's most advanced tracker.

The ECG app picks readings from your heart rhythm and lets you know about atrial fibrillation (AFib). Users can take the readings by putting their fingers on the stainless steel panels on each side of the Charge 5 for 30 seconds. The app analyzes the recording and presents the results on Charge 5 and allows you to have a more detailed look on phone.

The new capability is now rolling out with the Fitbit companion app on Android and iOS. The new ECG app will appear alongside the EDA app for stress management and reading.

The Daily Readiness Score is another valuable health metric that is being added to a range of Fitbit’s devices. It monitors your daily activity, like heart rate variability, sleep patterns, and other metrics to tell you whether you could stretch yourself for an intense workout on a given day. It requires a Fitbit Premium subscription and the feature requires wearing the fitness band throughout the day. Users will get a report each morning stating what impacted the cores. Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Versa 3 users will be able to access their scores directly on their wrist.

