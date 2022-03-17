Fire-Boltt Call is an Apple Watch-lookalike that comes with Bluetooth calling

Audio player loading…

Finally, Fire-Boltt has officially revealed the pricing details of Fire-Boltt Call smartwatch along with availability. The smartwatch listing appeared on Amazon a few days ago, which also consisted of the specifications of the wearable.

Fire-Boltt is aggressively launching smartwatches in India in order to maintain a stronghold on the Indian smartwatch market. It seems like the brand is prepping up to dethrone its arch-rival, Boat, from the number one position.

Just a week ago, the Fire-Boltt rolled out Thunder smartwatch which was yet another affordable wearable with features like a heart rate monitor, AMOLED display, Bluetooth calling, etc. As for the Fire-Boltt Call smartwatch, the company has ditched the AMOLED display.

Fire-Boltt Call smartwatch pricing and availability

The Fire-Boltt Call smartwatch will be available at a price of Rs 4,499. The wearable will go on sale from March 21 at 12 noon via Amazon India. The smartwatch will be shipped in five colour options - Black, Blue, Red, Beige, and White.

Fire-Boltt Call smartwatch specifications

The Fire-Boltt Call smartwatch comes equipped with a 1.7-inch HD Ultiview display along with a 360-degree view. The smartwatch houses an FB1 Nanochip, customized by Fire-Boltt. The wearable has 200 cloud-based watch faces that can be changed via the companion application.

A major highlight regarding the wearable is that it packs the Bluetooth calling feature that lets users make and receive calls. Apart from that, the wearable also has a speaker, built-in mic, call history, save contacts options, and a quick dial pad.

As far as the health features are considered, the smartwatch comes with a sleep monitor, meditative breathing, etc. It also consists of multiple sports modes, including cycling, badminton, skipping, running, etc. The device carries IP67 certification for water and dust resistance.

As claimed by the company, the battery of the smartwatch can last for five days once charged completely with Bluetooth calling activated. With the Bluetooth feature deactivated, the watch can go on for 10 days,

