Dyson brings their "cyclonic" designs to India

Would you buy a silent hair dryer or a vacuum that claims to be as powerful as 15 cyclones?

Coming to India through 100 percent FDI route, Dyson has launched its latest products in Delhi. In fact, their first demo store opened in DLF Promenade Mall, New Delhi on the 15th of February.

What's unique about the Dyson store is that they focus on solving problems. Thus, rather than just present their products to the consumer, they focus on providing an interactive experience.

The 'demo experience' complements the Dyson methodology by encouraging users to pick up and test the technology that's available in their stores. The experts on-site will answer any questions that you may have and assist in finding products that suit your particular requirements.

What would you find in a Dyson store? The products are listed below.

Dyson Cord-free vacuums

It doesn't matter if you want to clean your car, the sofa, marble floors or carpets, the Dyson cord-free vacuum cleaner is the one-stop solution for all yours needs. It's not its maneuverability between being a handheld or stick device that's unique, but instead the 15 cyclone technology that it's based on. The Nickel Cobalt Alumium batteries that actually power the device is how these vacuum cleaners have powerful but fade free suction.

There are three variants to choose from - the Dyson V7 Animal, the Dyson V8 Animal+ and the Dyson V8 Absolute+.

Supersonic hair dryer

Did your first thought head towards the Sonic Hedgehog as well? Maybe that's just us.

There are a lot of people out there who don't use hair dryers at all because of heat damage that the device is normally responsible for. At times, it because of the amount of noise that they make. The Dyson Supersonic hair dryer addresses all of those complaints. Keeping in line with the company motto of solving problems, the hair dryer is quiet and intelligently controls the temperature through its glass bead thermistor.

Dyson Pure Cool Link air purifier

The Pure Cool Link air purifier is certainly something that India could use, Delhi in particular. It mitigates indoor air pollution and allergies using the company's own patented technology and a 360 degree glass HEPA (high efficiency particulate air) filter.

Right now the Dyson demo store is only in New Delhi but the company has plans to expand towards Bangaluru and Mumbai with a total of 20 stores all over the country. Otherwise, you'll be able to order online from Amazon India or the company's official website.

Their products are amazing but the price tag might discourage users from taking them home. At the very least, the Demo stores are worth a visit to actively experience what Dyson has to offer.