DJI Pocket 2 gets cheap new vlogging camera rival

The DJI Pocket 2 has led the way in the market for handheld vlogging cameras since it launched in 2020 – but now it could have a cheaper rival.

The Moin Camera marks the first compact 4K gimbal camera from Moza, a company renowned for its high-tech camera stabilizers and accessories .

Capable of capturing 12MP stills, 4K video at 60 fps and 8x slow-motion (240 fps), Moza’s debut camera effort utilises a three-axis gimbal which could make it an attractive option for creators on the go.

The Moin Camera evidently takes inspiration from DJI’s equivalent handheld, though a foldable 2.45in articulating touch screen sets it apart from its competitor’s tiny one-inch screen.

Moza says the Moin Camera boasts a 14mm f/2.2 (120-degree) lens attached to a three-axis gimbal, with shutter speeds between 60 seconds and 1/8000th of a second. It also has an ISO range of 100–3200, which should give you a little leeway in darker environments, but falls short of the Pocket 2's 100-6400 ISO range.

The travel-friendly device is designed to work alongside Moza’s smartphone app, Moza Artist, to wirelessly transfer content between the camera and your smart device in real-time.

Perhaps its most pleasing feature, though, is its price. The Moin Camera is available now for $299 (around £218 / AU$390) through Moza’s online store, which makes it around $50 cheaper than the DJI Pocket 2.

Less isn't always more

That being said, the DJI Pocket 2 earns its stripes as the pricier product.

While the Moin Camera offers a larger screen than its competitor – one that rotates, too – it doesn’t quite stack up alongside the DJI when it comes to sensor size and resolution, with the latter boasting a larger 1/1.7-inch sensor capable of capturing 64MP stills.

The DJI also sports more shooting modes, with the Moin Camera limited to the likes of Face Tracking, First Person View, Panorama Timelapse and Hyperlapse options – there’s none of the DJI’s Story or Follow modes here.

Despite its lower specs, though, the Moin Camera looks to be an affordable variation on a theme when it comes to ultra-portable handheld cameras. It won’t set the world alight, but should prove an accessible entry point for anyone looking to wade into the world of high-quality video recording.

