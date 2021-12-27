Dizo Watch R smartwatch and Buds Z Pro earbuds to launch in India on January 5

Audio player loading…

Dizo, a first brand under Realme’s TechLife ecosystem, has achieved so much in the brief period since its launch. The brand came to life only last year and in such a short span, the company has managed to achieve several milestones in the smart care categories by launching some pocket-friendly wearables, earphones, and some personal gadgets too.

The company is now ready to expand its portfolio further with the launch of a new smartwatch and TWS earbuds. The two products were mentioned in rumors and now the company has itself announced the launch.

As per Dizo’s post on Twitter, the Watch R smartwatch and the Budz Z Pro TWS earphones will launch on January 5. Both the devices will be available through Flipkart and their respective web pages on the e-commerce reveal specifications and other details.

While the Buds Z Pro will arrive as an upgraded version of the Buds Z, the Watch R is going to be the latest addition in the brand’s smartwatch category.

Dizo Watch R

(Image credit: Dizo)

Dizo Watch R features a circular dial with two physical buttons on the right side. Dizo is touting the AMOLED display of its smartwatch which is spread across 1.3-inch. The display resolution is 360x360 pixels resolution with 550 nits peak brightness. The smartwatch has a “premium” metal frame and a 2.5D curved glass. The device is waterproof up to 5 meters as well.

The smartwatch will also feature over 150 watch faces and an Always-on display. The Dizo Watch R will feature a 24-hour heart-rate monitor, SpO2 sensor, sleep tracker, and more. It will offer support for more than 110 sports modes. The wearable will offer 12 days of battery life on a single charge. It will be offered in Black, White, and Pink color options.

Dizo Buds Z Pro

(Image credit: Dizo)

The Dizo Buds Z Pro features the same design as the regular Buds Z variant. As per the marketing details available on Flipkart, the earbuds feature active noise cancellation, a feature that was previously missing. They offer up to 25hr of music playback, compared to 16 hours on the regular model. They are equipped with a10mm dynamic driver with Bass Boost Plus algorithm and have 88ms low latency.

