Disney+ Hotstar unveils its new slate of content - It includes 2 big movies

As the competition in the Indian OTT space gets intensified and demand for new and fresh content grows, Disney+ Hotstar, for which India is a big market, has announced a slew of shows and movies. Its slate of content includes the upcoming and highly anticipated movie Bhuj: The Pride of India and the horror-comedy flick Bhoot Police.

For its various shows and films, the platform is roping in big stars and performers in Bollywood like Ajay Devgn, Sushmita Sen, Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kapoor, Pratik Gandhi; big names from the south Sathyaraj, Sarath Kumar, Siddharth; award-winning directors and showrunners including Nikkhil Advani, Neeraj Pandey, Ram Madhvani, Vipul Shah, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Habib Faisal, Nagesh Nagesh Kukunoor and Rajesh Mapuskar.

The platform is expanding its subscription offerings, and the consumers can choose from three new subscription plans.

Disney+ Hotstar has a slew of new series

"The content slate demonstrates our relentless pursuit of bringing original and locally relevant stories to our consumers," said Sunil Rayan, President & Head, Disney+ Hotstar. “With the newly introduced subscription plans, we want to make our content more accessible to our viewers by offering best-in-class entertainment while giving them an opportunity to choose the plan that best suits their needs,” he added.

“We’re thrilled to expand our offering on Disney+ Hotstar by adding an incredible array of blockbuster movies and multilingual original series in Telugu and Tamil,” said Gaurav Banerjee, President & Head, Hindi and English Entertainment, Star India.

The new series and shows in the Disney+ Hotstar kitty include:

The Empire - starring Kunal Kapoor, Dino Morea, Shabana Azmi and Drashti Dhami.

The Edge of Darkness - starring Ajay Devgn and Esha Deol

Aarya (Season 2) - starring Sushmita Sen.

Human - starring Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari

Six Suspects - starring Pratik Gandhi, Richa Chadha, Ashutosh Rana.

City of Dreams (Season 2) - starring Priya Bapat, Atul Kulkarni, Eijaz Khan, Sachin Pilgaonkar

Escaype Live - starring Siddharth, Javed Jaffrey, Ritvik Sahore.

Fear 1.0 starring - Tisca Chopra, Saurabh Shukla and Rajesh Tailang.

Special Ops 1.5 - starring Kay Kay Menon.

Gharshana - starring Naveen Chandra, Sarath Kumar and Jagapathi Babu.

My Perfect Husband - starring Sathyaraj.

Family Matters - starring Murali Sharma, Nandu, Akshara Gowda and Sonia Agarwal.

Those Pricey Thakur Girls - starring Akshay Oberoi, Saher Bamba, Raj Babbar and Poonam Dhillon.

The Legend of Hanuman (Season 2) - with voice by Sharad Kelkar.

Criminal Justice (Season 3) - starring Pankaj Tripathi.

Dance+ - with Remo D’souza.

New movies:

Bhuj: The Pride of India - starring Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi.

Bhoot Police - starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam.

Performers feel OTT platforms expand their horizons

Actor Ajay Devgn, who makes his digital debut with crime-drama series Rudra – The Edge of Darkness said, “Today, the quality of entertainment being delivered via digital platforms is remarkable and has opened up avenues for filmmakers to experiment and scale-up. The sheer scale of production of these projects has multiplied significantly in the last few years.'

Actor Pratik Gandhi on his first-ever murder mystery Six Suspects, said “Whether it’s lean-back content or complex storylines, digital platforms have explored multiple formats to relay stories in exciting new ways. As an actor, this has allowed me to expand my horizons and work on stories and roles that challenge and teach me."