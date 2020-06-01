Dell announces business-focused Latitude 9510 notebook in India

Dell has announced a new business-centric Latitude series laptop in India. The new Dell Latitude 9510 comes with a future-proof 5G-ready design and intelligent solutions for increased productivity. Back in CES 2020, Dell introduced the ultra-premium Latitude 9000 series of laptops. The laptop, which has 10th Gen Intel vPro processors starts at Rs.1,49,000.

Design

Dell, through a press release, has offered more insights on how the laptop will change the way enterprise users work in their daily life. The new Latitude 9510 has aluminum finished body with diamond-cut edges for a sturdier design.

The display on the new Dell Latitude 9000 series is a 15-inch Infinity Edge display with minimal bezels. Dell has made the laptop sleek and portable by cramming the bigger display inside a 14-inch form factor.

Dell Latitude 9510 is available in two variants - a Clamshell model and also as a 2-in-1 convertible machine. The new Latitude 9510 also has an asynchronous hinge with a 360-degree rotation meaning users can switch from tablet to PC mode.

The 2-in-1model also has a stylus that attaches magnetically to the laptop. Dell feels that the stylus, when combined with the AI features built-in, will ensure the best experience in the workplace allowing them to quickly draw or take notes with it.

(Image credit: Dell)

Specifications

The new 9000 series of Latitude from Dell is the first to be ‘Project Athena’ certified commercial PCs having Intel’s latest 10th gen Intel® vPro® processors.

There’s also a Qualcomm’s X55 5G modem and Wi-Fi 6(Gig+) for next-generation connectivity and a future proof machine for enterprise users. Additionally, the Dell offers eSIM technology which will automatically connect to mobile carriers when travelling and users need not face the hassle of a SIM card swap.

Dell says that the new Latitude 9510 will set a benchmark in handling thermals. It has dual heat pipes which guided by carbon blade fans will ensure the system remains cool irrespective of the load.

Additionally, it has GORE Aerogel, that is one of the thinnest insulating materials which will ensure better heat dissipation, when combined with an adaptive thermal performance from the AI will result in extending the battery life of up to 34 hours.

Features

The Dell Latitude 9510 has Express Sign-in with the help of a PC proximity sensor. This, when enabled, will allow users to auto-wake and login to the system using the IR camera and Windows Hello feature.

Additionally, the AI has ExpressCharge Boost feature which quickly recharges the laptop to 35% charge in 20 minutes. It also locks the system automatically when not in use.

For better data safety, the Dell SafeBIOS has IoA (Events and Indicators of Attack) which protects the PC at the BIOS level and potentially detect advanced threats.

Pricing and Availability

The new Dell Latitude 9510 starts at Rs.1,49,000 (Excl. Taxes). It will be available on its official website and offline stores across the country.