Dell Technologies offers billions in financing in bid to encourage IT spending

In an effort to help its customers and channel partners during this trying time, Dell Technologies has launched a new Payment Flexibility Program that includes zero percent interest rates for infrastructure solutions and up to 180-day payment deferrals.

The company's financial arm, Dell Financial Services announced the new program which will also make $9bn in financing available this year to help fund its customers' critical technology needs.

In a blog post announcing its Payment Flexibility Program, president and general manager of Dell Financial Services, Bill Wavro explained that the company is here to help its customers, saying:

“This is our commitment to help you run your business, take care of your people and access essential technology. Dell Financial Services (DFS) has been a reliable partner for the last 23 years and will be here to support you, especially during times of uncertainty.”

Payment Flexibility Program

To help businesses access the equipment and technologies they need during the global pandemic, DFS is introducing zero interest rates for Dell Technologies' server, storage and networking solutions with no up-front payment required.

The company is even deferring first payments for up to 180 days on all data center infrastructure and services in order to help its customers and partners manage their cash flow.

Dell will also offer short-term options for remote work and distance learning solutions with six to 12-month terms as well as refresh options for laptops and desktops.

Finally, the company has added a one year term to flexible consumption offerings in its Dell Technologies On Demand program. Customers can scale usage of Dell's converged, hyperconverged, hybrid cloud, storage and data protection solutions and only pay for what they use. As part of its Dell Technologies on Demand portfolio, Flex on Demand is also available from three to five-year term options.

We've also highlighted the best business computers

Via CRN