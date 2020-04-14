Dell wants to kill off BIOS attacks

With more people working from home than ever before, organizations need to protect their remote workers now more than ever and Dell believes this starts with the devices they use to get their jobs done.

One area often targeted by hackers is the BIOS as it is the core system built deep inside a PC which controls critical operations such as booting and ensuring a secure configuration.

To protect users from BIOS attacks, organizations need built-in security solutions to protect endpoints which is why Dell Technologies has introduced Dell SafeBIOS Events & Indicators of Attack (IoA) to further protect its commercial PCs.

The company's new solution uses behavior-based threat detection at the BIOS level to detect advanced endpoint threats.

BIOS attacks

The sudden transition to remote working as a result of global pandemic means that organizations need to ensure that their workers' PCs are secure, starting below the operating system in the BIOS.

Securing the BIOS is particularly important as a compromised BIOS can potentially provide an attacker with access to all data on the endpoint including user credentials. In a worst-case scenario, an attacker could even leverage a compromised BIOS to move within an organization's network and attack its broader IT infrastructure.

Dell's SafeBIOS provides organizations with the unique ability to generate Indicators of Attack on BIOS configurations including changes and events that can signal an exploit. When BIOS configuration changes are detected that could indicate an attack, security and IT teams are alerted in their management consoles which allows for swift isolation and remediation. SafeBIOS Events & IoA gives IT teams visibility into BIOS configuration changes and analyzes them for potential threats even during an ongoing attack.

The SafeBIOS Events & IoA utility is now available for download on Dell commercial PCs as part of the Dell Trusted Device solution.