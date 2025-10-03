Microsoft scrambles to fix annoying Defender issue that demands users update their devices

Microsoft Defender for Endpoint falsely flags outdated BIOS on Dell devices due to logic bug

Microsoft confirmed the issue and issued a service alert; fix is ready but undeployed

Community awaits details on affected regions and customer impact

If Microsoft Defender for Endpoint keeps saying your computer’s BIOS firmware is out of date, and keeps prompting you to update it - it’s not you, or the device - it’s a bug.

The endpoint protection tool has a bug that manifests itself only on Dell computers, and is caused by a logic flaw.

"Microsoft have identified that a code bug in the Microsoft Defender for Endpoint logic that fetches vulnerabilities for Dell devices is causing impact," the company said. "Your organization is affected by this event, and some users receiving Microsoft Defender for Endpoint alerts for the BIOS version of their Dell devices are impacted."

What is Defender for Endpoint?

Microsoft Defender for Endpoint is an enterprise-grade security platform - an extended detection and response (XDR) tool - designed to protect endpoints across organizations.

It combines next-generation antivirus, endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat and vulnerability management, and attack surface reduction into a unified solution.

The XDR is built primarily for businesses, and especially for those with complex IT environments. It integrates with Microsoft 365 and Azure services, and uses behavioral sensors, cloud-based analytics, and threat intelligence to detect sophisticated attacks and reduce response time.

It supports Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and iOS devices, making it suitable for hybrid and remote workforces. As of recent estimates, Microsoft Defender for Endpoint protects hundreds of millions of devices globally, with widespread adoption across government, healthcare, finance, and other critical sectors.

The patch is already fixed, but not yet deployed, with users now waiting for Microsoft to share more details about the regions where this bug manifested, and the number of customers that were affected by it.

