Deepika's OTT release Gehraiyaan is unapologetic about infidelity

Deepika Padukone is not new to relationships drama on screen. Films like Tamasha, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani all tackled it in standard Bollywood fashion. But, her next movie Gehraiyaan, which is going to be a direct-on-OTT release, seems to up the ante for the genre as it plunges headlong into infidelity in man-woman relationship.

The trailer of the film, which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa and Ananya Panday, among others, dropped yesterday. and already it's become the talk on social media platforms for both the subject as well as the way the scenes seem to have been shot.

The exchanges between Deepika and Siddhant don't hold back anything and, as per the story, since their relationship is 'inappropriate', it adds an extra edge of rawness to the passion.

Deepika herself has been quoted as saying that she has not done something like this before. "I have done films and a lot of characters but are love stories or relationships dramas. I want to say that my character in Gehraiyaan is bold."

But it is not just about that alone

Directed by Shakun Batra, the film is apparently about a woman in an unhappy marriage having a relationship with a man who happens to be the fiancé of her cousin.

The film is produced by Karan Johar, who has been quoted by the media as saying that the film's trailer only scratches the surface of the core story.

"At the face of it, you might think it is a film about infidelity-based relationships but it is not just that. It is talking about so much more, choices and consequences of so much more," Johar said.

Meanwhile, the director has revealed that since the scenes were intimate and close, they needed an intimacy director during the shooting.

Intimacy director Dar Gai was around to make the actors feel comfortable. "We were treating intimacy like a story and we wanted to see it like a character. So, the prep and the detailing was required. It was important we have an intimacy director," he was quoted as saying.

Deepika said shooting the scenes would have been difficult were it not for the director making her and the rest of the cast feel safe and secure. "Doing Gehraiyaan was not easy, because showcasing intimacy is not easy".

Gehraiyaan will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from February 11.

