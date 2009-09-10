Apple events are now the epitome of dullness

A truckload of journalists being carted to a tiny room in London means only one thing: something big is going to be announced.

And that's precisely what Apple did at the 'It's only rock and roll' event, but the room full of journos and analysts and countless Apple 'guests' wasn't treated to the presence of Steve Jobs talking through a game changing product - it was a live feed of him showing off the new shinier Apple iPod nano.

Yes, it's got a very important video camera, it's got an FM radio. Yes, Lord Jobs also told us about some tweaks to iTunes and incremental updates to the iPod touch and the Classic. Forgive me if I don't break out the party poppers.

But it's not Jobs' fault!

I've covered countless Apple events over the years, and each time I've defended the company when people ask me why I bother to live blog a presentation from Jobs and nobody else.

I say Apple is the victim of its own success, the sheer desirability of its products is so high that the mere thought of a new one is enough to send the media into a frenzy, and Apple isn't going to stop it.

But the recent 'rock and roll' event has made me realise: Apple isn't passive, it's aggressively milking the media teat, which is all well and good when you release something as game changing as the iPhone.

Don't tell me Apple couldn't quell the hype a little bit by a) not announcing the event miles in advance and b) not simulcast it around the world to locations packed with journalists.

The company that has made an art out of turning a launch of slightly dull products into something that seems exciting is now losing its touch, and that's because it doesn't have any exciting products to launch.

Of course, it makes sense. "Why wouldn't a company take such advantage of free publicity?" you ask. It's a good point, and one countless other brands would kill for. But the problem is Apple is pushing things a little bit too far now.

Not worth the effort

People will start to take a step back and realise that a night spent toiling away at the PC hasn't been worth it to bring news of a small PMP with a slightly useless video camera in it.

Unveil the iTablet - we're excited. Unveil a new LP version of iTunes - we're not. So it makes sense that a leak about a possible large touch device leaks out to change the minds of journalists who had decided not to bother coming.

There will always be those that lap up whatever morsel of new product Apple throws at them. There will always be sites that run previews and follow-ups to Apple events (us included).

But that doesn't mean there won't be some of us that are getting bored of 'one more thing' being a massive, massive anti-climax.

Apple needs to save the razzmatazz, and the wheeling out of Steve Jobs, for the big events, or its events will be simply a room of 15 hardcore fans huddled around a laptop whooping about new colours being added to the iPod touch range.