Nvidia intros GeForce GTX 275

The GTX 275 will go up against ATI's 4890

Nvidia has officially outed the GeForce GTX 275, curiously re-timed to counter AMD's 4890 that we reported on and reviewed earlier.

We're expecting big things from the card, which fits in between the GeForce GTX 260 and the GeForce GTX 285 and will hit the sub-£200 price point including VAT.

Together with our friends at PC Format, we'll be bringing you a review as soon as we possibly can.

Other key specs are as follows:

240 processor cores

1404 MHz shader clock

80 texture processing units

896 MB GDDR3 memory

1134 MHz memory clock

448-bit memory interface

Based on the GT200 architecture, the PCI Express 2.0 x16 card is 10.5-inches in length and has two DVI outputs as you'd expect. It also includes PhysX and the Cuda accelerated app tech as well as support for 3D Vision.

Partners producing cards include Asus, BFG, EVGA, Gigabyte, Leadtek, MSI, Zotac, PNY, Gainward and XFX.

Check back for our full review of the GeForce GTX 275 before the end of the week!