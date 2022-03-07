COD Mobile unveils Counter Intel event - offers additional ammunition

Audio player loading…

Call Of Duty Mobile has recently released the Season 2: Taskforce 141 update last month. Now, the franchise has recently rolled out the new content related to the update. The update comes with a Hardhat map along with a seasonal event named Counter Intel. The event offers a chance to grab rewards along with weapon skills.

As for the Counter Intel event, players can participate in it by visiting the events tabs. The players, after entering the event, will get a map with a number of interconnected nodes that are well-known districts. The objective in the event will capture the districts. Players will be supposed to spend ammunition. The players who will capture adjacent districts will reduce the ammo cost of a node.

COD Mobile Counter Intel Event

In the event, capturing the districts will provide in-game rewards to the gamers. These rewards include AK117 - Herald, various kinds, COD currency, QXR - Gentleman's Side Arm, etc. Gamers who will capture the final district will get Minotaur - Maze Keeper operator.

Players can also earn ammunition in the event by playing the Battle Royale or Multiplayer modes. Gamers also have a chance to win additional ammunition by accomplishing special missions in the Battle Royale Mode and Multiplayer Mode. Additional ammunition can also be earned by owning three weapon skins from the Rocket Salvo set. It consists of an SKS - Shield Breaker, Gas Grenade - Shield Breaker, and Thumper - Shield Breaker.

If someone owns all the mentioned skins, then they will get 50% additional ammunition in the game. The Rocket Salvo crate can be purchased from the COD store. The Rocket Salvo crate is available in the in-game store for 40CP. Each crate will offer the players one item, and the gamers can also get a few duplicate items, due to which it is suggested to buy 10 crates at once that are available for 360CP.

