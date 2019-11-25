Cloud storage made cheap - get 95% off 3TB backup with iDrive's Black Friday deal

Turns out Black Friday really does bring out offers and deals on everything you could possibly need or want - even cloud storage.

We're all aware how much of a pain cloud storage can be, it always seems to be a compromise of how much you can afford and how much you need. Well, you can wave compromise goodbye with iDrive's new Black Friday cloud storage deal, where you're looking at paying a mere $3.48 (around £2.70) in exchange for 3TB for the whole year.

This is an incredible 95% off as you'd usually be looking at paying $69.50. Not to mention that 3TB is a spectacular amount of storage, and will almost definitely cover all your photos and streaming needs for the year.

And what makes this deal so stellar is that it's not just the incredible discount, but this is coming from our top-rated best cloud storage provider.

And if you want to know more about the cloud storage offer, or why we rank iDrive so highly - just keep reading as we've got all that information for you below.

iDrive cloud storage Black Friday deal:

EXCLUSIVE IDrive 3TB plan | $69.50 $3.48 for 1 year | 95% off

95% off in the name of Black Friday? Now that's a brilliant deal. $69.50 may seem a bit pricey for a year's worth of 3TB but $3.48 for a whole 12 months is ridiculously cheap. Not to mention 3TB should go a very long way in covering your storage needs, it can hold countless hours of music, thousands of photos and hundreds of video games.

And if cloud storage isn't your main or only concern iDrive is also offering 95% off its RemotePC for 10 computers. This allows you to securely access your home or office computer. 10 computers under one account in exchange for another $3.48? That's quite the bargain.

What makes iDrive the best cloud storage provider?

It's for everyone and we mean literally everyone - doesn't matter if you're tech savvy or not, iDrive is so simple and straightforward to use.

It also boasts excellent security, so you can rest assured you are secure online. Plus, it has the iDrive Express service, which basically backs up all your stuff automatically, in case disaster strikes and somehow your items have been deleted.

iDrive even offers facial recognition of your photos which is a pretty cool and handy feature. If you need more information check out our iDrive review - where you can find out everything you need to know about this superb software.

