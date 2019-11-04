Top budget smartphones with big batteries in India

Smartphones have come a long way from needing to be charged halfway through the day to lasting more than a day. Improvements in the battery charging technology that lets you charge your smartphone really fast are an added boon, too. However, nothing beats a smartphone that can last through a hectic day at work.

Quite a few phones that go all out with their features forget to back it up with a sizeable battery. Still, there are several options in the market that fall within the mid-range or budget segment and are powered by massive batteries. Here are some of the big-battery devices available in the market.

Samsung Galaxy M30s

Display: 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display | OS: Android 9.0 Pie | Processor: Exynos 9611 | RAM: 4GB/6GB | Storage: 64GB/128GB | Rear camera: 48MP + 8MP + 5MP | Front camera: 16MP | Battery: 6000mAh

Crisp Super AMOLED display

Massive battery

Ample storage

Plastic body

Samsung has more or less made itself relevant again in the highly competitive budget segment with the launch of the Galaxy M series earlier this year. The Galaxy M30s takes this forward with refreshed design and updated hardware.

The biggest takeaway from the Galaxy M30s is its massive 6,000mAh battery that should easily last you an entire day's worth of usage. For some users, it should be possible to extend the Galaxy M30s' battery life to two days of usage.

Coupled with the vibrant Super AMOLED display, ample storage and a triple camera setup on the back, Samsung might have another winner in the M30s.

Xiaomi Redmi 8A

Weight: 188g | Dimensions: 156.48 x 75.41 x 9.4 mm | OS: Android 9.0 Pie | Screen size: 6.2-inch | Resolution: 720 x 1520 pixels | CPU: Snapdragon 439 | RAM: 2GB/3GB | Storage: 32GB | Battery: 5000mAh | Rear camera: 12MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP | Front camera: 13MP

Massive battery capacity

18W fast charge support

Storage

Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi 8A, the company's latest budget offering in India. Like most of its other devices, the Redmi 8A is also packed with a huge battery. It is an entry level device and as such, does not feature fancy hardware.

It is powered by a huge 5,000mAh battery and comes with 18W fast charging support, which is extremely rare for this budget. In addition to this, the device is equipped with a USB Type-C port.

The Xiaomi Redmi 8A is powered by a Snapdragon 439 chipset coupled with up to 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It is equipped with a single 12MP primary camera and an 8MP selfie camera.

The Xiaomi Redmi 8A is priced starting at Rs 6,499 in India and is available from Flipkart and Mi.com.

Oppo A9 2020

Display: 6.5-inch HD+ | OS: Android 9.0 Pie | Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC | RAM: 4GB/8GB | Storage: 128GB | Rear camera: 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP | Front camera: 16MP | Battery: 5000mAh

Massive battery

Quad camera setup

Abundant memory and storage

ColorOS needs work

The Oppo A9 2020 is a refreshed version of the Oppo A9 launched earlier this year. It offers a tweaked design with updated specifications and imaging capabilities.

The primary highlight of the Oppo A9 2020 is its quad camera setup on the back. But beyond that, the A9 2020 also offers ample storage and a massive battery. If you are someone who is on the move constantly and do not want to stream a lot of content, the A9 2020 could be what you need. The ample storage allows you to save plenty of content for offline consumption, and the big 5,000mAh battery means it should last you long enough.

Vivo Z1 Pro

Weight: 201g | Dimensions: 162.4 x 77.3 x 8.9mm | OS: Android 9.0 | Screen size: 6.53-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2340 pixels | CPU: Snapdragon 712 | RAM: 4/6GB | Storage: 64/128GB | Battery: 5000mAh | Rear camera: 12MP + 8MP + 2MP | Front camera: 32MP

Big battery

Good performance

Scratch-prone exterior

Micro-USB port for charging

Vivo has upped its game in the budget and mid-range segments over the last few months in India. While a few other smartphones are aimed specifically at a slightly younger audience, Vivo has tried to offer a slightly more rounded package with the Z1 Pro.

The Z1 Pro is also one of the few smartphones in this price range to sport a punch hole notch. If you are looking for a smartphone that offers really long battery life, the Z1 Pro won't let you down with its massive 5,000mAh battery. The display, camera and the glossy design round off the remaining important aspects.

Samsung Galaxy M20

The new kid on the (battery) block

OS: Android 8.1 Oreo with Samsung Experience v 9.5 UX | Processor: Exynos 7904 octa-core SoC with 3GB/4GB RAM | Storage: 32GB/64GB, expandable up to 512GB | Battery: 5000mAh

Battery lasts 12+ hours

Adaptive fast-charging support

In-box 15W fast charging cable

Still uses an older version of Android

No 5GHz Wi-Fi support

Samsung has been trying to reinvent itself in the budget segment for a while now, and the Galaxy M series is a good testament of the company's efforts. The Galaxy M20 offers a good balance between power, performance and battery life.

The Galaxy M20’s understated, minimalist design coupled with the waterdrop notch, a bright display and the massive battery help it get into this list. As far as budget smartphones with big batteries are concerned, the Galaxy M20 is right up there with the best ones.

You can read our full Samsung Galaxy M20 review here

Vivo S1

Weight: 179g | Dimensions: 159.5 x 75.2 x 8.1 mm | OS: Android 9.0 Pie | Screen size: 6.38-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2340 | CPU: Mediatek Helio P65 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 128GB | Battery: 4500mAh | Rear camera: 16MP + 8MP + 2MP | Front camera: 32MP

Amazing battery life

18W dual-engine fast charging

Good camera performance

Vivo is evolving. While it was known for its pricey smartphones that didn’t offer as much of a value for money as Xiaomi did, the company’s recent launches like the Z1 Pro and now the S1 mean that customers are in for a good time.

The Vivo S1 features a stunning gradient design on the back, giving it a rich, premium look. Aimed at the imaging enthusiasts, the Vivo S1 also includes an in-display fingerprint sensor that adds to its advantages. Topping it off is a massive battery that should last more than a day’s usage. This, coupled with fast charging should mean you can bid goodbye to battery life woes.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

Weight: 200g | Dimensions: 161.4 x 76.4 x 8.8 mm | OS: Android 9.0 | Screen size: 6.53-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2340 | CPU: MediaTek G90T | RAM: 6/8GB | Storage: 64/128GB | Battery: 4500mAh | Rear camera: 64 + 8 + 2 + 2MP | Front camera: 20MP

Good design

Impressive quad camera

Gaming performance

Dedicated micro SD slot with dual-SIM

18W fast charging

Heavy

Ads in UI

Xiaomi has been delivering blockbusters upon blockbusters with its Redmi Note line up in India, and that seems to be true with the Redmi Note 8 Pro as well. After delivering massive improvements in terms of imaging with the Redmi Note 7 Pro earlier this year, Xiaomi has turned its focus to improving the gaming performance with the Redmi Note 8 Pro.

Powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T chipset, the Redmi Note 8 Pro lives up to the hype and offers fluid performance. The liquid cooling tech, a massive 4,500mAh battery, 18W fast charging and the 64MP quad cameras on the back seal the deal rather well.

Check out our Redmi Note 8 Pro hands-on experience

Samsung Galaxy M30

Weight: 174g | Dimensions: 159 x 75.1 x 8.5mm | OS: Android 9.0 Pie | Screen size: 6.4-inch Super AMOLED | Resolution: 2340 x 1080 pixels | CPU: Exynos 7904 | RAM: 4/6GB | Storage: 64GB/128GB | Battery: 5000mAh | Rear camera: 13MP + 5MP + 5MP | Front camera: 16MP

Vibrant AMOLED display

5,000mAh battery

Substandard cameras

Not good for gaming

Samsung has been trying to reinvent itself in the budget segment for a while now, and the Galaxy M series is a good testament of the company's efforts. The Galaxy M30 offers a good balance between power, performance and battery life.

Add to it, Samsung's excellent Super AMOLED display, a massive battery that can last for a couple of days on a single charge and a wide-angle camera, you have a recipe for a great phone that has a competitive advantage over its competitors.

Read our review of the Samsung Galaxy M30

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

The new Note

OS: Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 | Processor: Snapdragon 675 octa-core SoC with 4GB/6GB RAM | Display: 6.3-inch FHD+ LTPS in-cell display with dot notch | Rear Camera: 48MP + 5MP | Front camera: 13MP | Battery: 4000mAh

Greatbattery life

Revamped design

Large display

Screen size may not suit everyone

Xiaomi has dominated the budget and entry-level smartphone segments for a long time now. This is no different this year either - the launch of the Redmi Note 7 Pro changed the market dynamics yet again.

Apart from its imaging capabilities, the Redmi Note 7 Pro offers a great bang for your buck thanks to the great display, a well-balanced chipset and battery life that we've all grown to expect from Xiaomi's Redmi Note series.

Read our full review of the Redmi Note 7 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S

Weight: 186g | Dimensions: 159.2 x 75.2 x 8.1 mm | OS: Android 9.0 Pie | Screen size: 6.3-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2340 pixels | CPU: Snapdragon 660 | RAM: 3/4GB | Storage: 32/64GB | Battery: 4000mAh | Rear camera: 48MP + 5MP | Front camera: 13MP

Long-lasting battery

Supports QuickCharge 4.0

48MP main camera

18W fast charger sold separately

The Redmi Note 7S replaces the Redmi Note 7 and offers 48MP camera under Rs 10,000. It features the same gradient glass back design, waterdrop notch and a bright high-quality display at the same time.

When you also consider the massive 4,000mAh battery and the updated MIUI skin, the Redmi Note 7S sounds like a very good proposition.

Xiaomi Mi A3

Android One for the Xiaomi fans

Weight: 173.8g | Dimensions: 153.5 x 71.9 x 8.5 mm | OS: Android 9.0 Pie | Screen size: 6.01-inch | Resolution: 720 x 1560 pixels | CPU: Snapdragon 665 | RAM: 4/6GB | Storage: 64/128GB | Battery: 4030mAh | Rear camera: 48MP + 8MP + 2MP | Front camera: 32MP

In-display fingerprint sensor

48MP camera with Sony IMX586 sensor

Ample memory and storage

Big battery

720p Pentile AMOLED display

Xiaomi's smartphones have been a hit in the budget segment and that trend has continued for years. However, not everyone is a fan of MIUI and Xiaomi has acknowledged that with the launch of its Android One series of smartphones.

The Mi A3 is the latest in this line of smartphones. It runs on clean, stock Android and should get updates faster than other phones. It also offers a decent camera experience, an in-display fingerprint sensor and a big battery at very aggressive prices, making it a great option if you want all these features.

Read our review: Xiaomi Mi A3

Samsung Galaxy M10s

Weight: 169g | Dimensions: 158.4 x 74.7 x 7.8 mm | OS: Android 9.0 Pie | Screen size: 6.4-inch | Resolution: 1560 x 720 pixels | CPU: Exynos 7884B | RAM: 3GB | Storage: 32GB | Battery: 4000mAh | Rear camera: 13MP + 5MP | Front camera: 8MP

Big display

Adequate battery

Fast charging support

Average camera performance

Inadequate memory

The Galaxy M10s is a noteworthy option in the sub-Rs 10,000 price segment, especially if you are looking at alternatives for Redmi smartphones. It offers a big display and an adequate battery to go with it, while still costing fairly low.

While the Galaxy M10s may not offer the premium design that some other smartphones offer, the One UI and other Samsung features make up for it to some extent. The 4,000mAh battery and 15W fast charging support also add substance to this option.

Realme 5 Pro

Weight: 184g | Dimensions: 157 x 74.2 x 8.9 mm | OS: Android 9.0 | Screen size: 6.3-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2340 pixels | CPU: Snapdragon 712 | RAM: 4/6/8GB | Storage: 64/128GB | Battery: 4035mAh | Rear camera: 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP | Front camera: 16MP

Snapdragon 712 chipset

Quad-camera

20W VOOC charging

USB Type-C

Heavy software skin

Plastic back

Realme has been gunning for the market share that Redmi smartphones currently enjoy. To this end, the company launched the Realme 5 Pro with the Snapdragon 712 chipset. The Realme 5 Pro is aimed at users who like gaming and want a good option in the budget segment.

In addition to the Snapdragon 712 chipset, the Realme 5 Pro brings an interesting quad-camera setup. The device, launched just few months after the Realme 3 Pro is a good option in the budget segment.

The processor is good for tasks such as gaming and the performance is very consistent too. The device, powered by a 4,035 mAh battery with fast charge support is a good option, however, ColorOS might be a issue for some.

Read the full review: Realme 5 Pro