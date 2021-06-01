Classic Sega offerings like Sonic Hedgehog 2 & Streets of Rage 3 coming to JioGames

Reliance Jio is partnering up with Japanese multinational video game developer Sega to bring some classic games to its own platforms. These games will be made available on the JioGames platform, Jio TV set-top box and for JioFiber users as well.

According to a report by 91Mobile, Sega is bringing its classic games like Sonic Hedgehog 2 and Streets of Rage 3 to the JioGames platforms. JioGames on its part is is available on the Google Play Store as well as on the Jio TV set-top box.

Hence users will be able to play these games on their Android devices like smartphones and on their television sets as well using Jio TV. JioGames lets users play hundreds of games in its library without having to install them separately.

This is in a way similar to Flash games and all users need to do is install JioGames from Google Play Store> They can pick any game to play from its list, and click to play the game instantly. This eliminates the need to install games individually and chance saves the storage space on the user's smartphone. Once Sonic Hedgehog 2 and Streets of Rage 3 become available on JioGames, you can just open the app and play the two games directly from it.

Sonic Hedgehog 2 is one of the classic titles from SEGA that was released back in 1992. This also happens to be one of the most played games of all time. The game follows Sonic the Hedhehog on his quest to stopping Doctor Robotnik from stealing the Chaos Emeralds who needs it to power his Death Egg space station.

The other one, Streets of Rage 3, is a 1994 classic from Sega Genesis. This classic side scrolling multiplayer beat ’em game which follows the protagonists on taking on Mr. X a third time. The companies have not mentioned any details about the gameplay elements of these games.