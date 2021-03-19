Chennai startups are winners in Qualcomm’s hardware challenge

Chennai-based startups --- Adiuvo Diagnostics and Planys Technologies --- were the winner and runner of Qualcomm Design in India Challenge 2020, a popular hardware start-up incubation program in India. Wellnesys Technologies from Hyderabad was placed third.

Twelve top start-ups from India were selected among dozens of applicants for incubation in areas of technology, business and intellectual property rights.

The three eventual winners were chosen after completing the annual incubation cycle.

What the three startups came up with?

Adiuvo Diagnostics won for its solution for early disease detection through optoelectronics. It also got monetary prize of Rs 65 lakh.

Planys Technologies and Wellnesys Technologies came up with innovative technology offerings in underwater robotic inspection and digital healthcare respectively. They got Rs 50 lakh and Rs 35 lakh respectively.

The finalists will also get patent-filing incentives: Guidance through IPR workshops and reimbursements for patent filings of up to Rs 1.6 lakh for a full utility patent application filed with either the India PTO or US PTO, for up to two patent filings.

The three finalists also get access to Qualcomm's dedicated lab for startups housing state of the art test equipment for 2G-5G cellular network testing, camera and audio tuning, temperature and humidity chambers for environmental tests.

In all, the program, over the years, has enabled startups to showcase their solutions at leading industry forums and gain exposure to investors, policymakers, and global audiences.

The various startups have collectively filed for over 150 patents, won national and international recognition, and raised over $82 million in funding.

The 2021 program will also focus on 5G development

Qualcomm Design in India Challenge 2020 cycle partnered with AGNIi - The National Technology Commercialization Program executed at Invest India (The National Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency of India), as an outreach partner and received 155 applications from over 20 states including many in north-east.

The Qualcomm Design in India Challenge program is part of the mission to drive innovation in India and invest in ideas that have potential to strengthen and accelerate the country’s digital economy. Launched in 2016,

Qualcomm Design in India Challenge has, till date, incubated 65 hardware and artificial intelligence (AI) startups and distributed a total awards of Rs 12.3 crore.

The 2021 program will provide an opportunity for Qualcomm Design in India Challenge startups to devise and design new use cases through the new 5G development board designed by Qualcomm engineers.

