MediaTek challenges Broadcom in Google's evolving AI hardware strategy

Next-gen TPU aims for better AI processing and lower costs

Google diversifies AI chip supply, reducing reliance on Broadcom

MediaTek and Google will collaborate to develop the next-gen tensor processing units (TPUs), a move which means Google will likely be reducing its reliance on Broadcom in its AI tools hardware business strategy.



The aim of this collaboration is to design an affordable and energy-efficient TPU, produced by TSMC and will likely launch as part of Google’s 7th-gen TPU series.

While Google will lead the overall design, MediaTek will handle input/output modules to facilitate communication between the processor and peripherals, marking a shift from Broadcom’s previous role in TPU core development, though Google is not cutting ties with Broadcom entirely.

Developing more efficient AI processors

Google’s TPUs, designed for demanding AI computations and essential for training the best LLMs, will reportedly see improved efficiency and performance, addressing the increasing demand for powerful AI processing.

Google has been developing its own AI server chips for internal use and cloud services to reduce reliance on external providers like Nvidia, whose dominance in AI hardware contrasts with Google’s push for a more self-sufficient ecosystem through TPU investments.

Meanwhile, Mediatek has been expanding its presence in AI chip development, including partnerships in AI supercomputers.

Ine arly 2025, the company announced an AI supercomputer project collaboration, with its latest partnership with Google aligning with its broader strategy to strengthen its position in the AI industry.

If this collaboration is successful, it may influence the development of the best LLM models by making AI processing more efficient.

Via UDN