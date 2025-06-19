I am an AI expert and here's why quantum artificial intelligence is the next big thing in tech

Quantum artificial intelligence is the fusion of quantum computing and artificial intelligence. It is poised to redefine what’s computationally possible and it’s closer to reality than many think.

The quantum technology market is rapidly expanding. Today, it's valued at around $35 billion, but forecasts estimate it could reach $1 trillion by 2030. That kind of explosive growth reflects not only the financial interest in quantum tech, but also its much anticipated capability.

In fact, a recent global survey by SAS of 500 business leaders across industries reinforces these projections as it found that interest in Quantum AI is very high, with more than 60% of respondents indicating they are actively investing or exploring opportunities in the technology.

Yet these business leaders also cited crucial barriers to adoption of Quantum AI. Among their top concerns were high cost (38%), lack of understanding or knowledge (35%), and uncertainty around practical, real-world uses (31%).

The survey results indicate that while interest in Quantum AI is on the rise, organizations need a clear roadmap and guide to better leverage this technology.

Dr Iain Brown Social Links Navigation Head of data science at SAS.

What is Quantum AI?

Quantum AI combines the power of quantum computing with artificial intelligence, leveraging the unique strengths of both fields to solve problems beyond the reach of classical systems.

At the heart of quantum computing are quantum bits, or qubits, which can exist in multiple states at once, known as superposition. This allows quantum computers to process vast amounts of information simultaneously, offering parallelism far beyond the capabilities of traditional, sequential computing.

When integrated with AI, which excels at data analysis, pattern recognition, and predictive modelling, the result is a powerful system capable of breakthroughs across industries. AI has already transformed fields like healthcare and finance, but its progress is limited by the constraints of classical computing.

Quantum AI also uses quantum algorithms to improve machine learning models. Quantum machine learning models, including quantum-enhanced support vector machines and neural networks, use quantum circuits to perform computations. These circuits form the foundations of quantum computing, representing a universal method for executing further operations.

In these neural networks, classical data is encoded into quantum states. Parameterized rotations, entanglements, and measurements allow the quantum circuit to explore complex relationships simultaneously. The resulting outputs are optimized classically and then cycled back into the quantum system, mimicking the iterative weight adjustment process seen in traditional neural networks.

A hybrid approach

Due to the current limitations of quantum hardware, Quantum AI is typically implemented as a hybrid process, combining quantum and classical computing. In some systems, quantum computation precedes classical post-processing, and in others, it's the reverse.

Many emerging approaches involve a cyclical interaction between the two. This hybrid architecture enables researchers to take advantage of quantum parallelism while relying on classical systems for stability, scalability, and optimization.

As quantum processors evolve, we are witnessing early stages of co-located quantum processing units (QPUs) and AI-specific units (AIUs) on shared platforms. This tighter integration signals a future where quantum and AI co-develop in increasingly intertwined ways, offering unprecedented performance and efficiency.

Real-world applications and opportunities

Researchers in healthcare are exploring the use of Quantum AI to streamline drug design and make the discovery of life-saving treatments faster and more cost-effective. In the financial services industry, quantum algorithms can process extremely complex financial data in unique ways and identify patterns that traditional computers might miss.

Quantum-enhanced AI systems can also manage supply chains with unmatched efficiency, or revolutionize the logistics industry by optimizing routes and inventory in ways that aren't computationally feasible today. Cybersecurity may experience one of the most dramatic shifts, as Quantum AI brings both risk and reward. For example, it could crack current encryption standards, but also create far more secure systems in their place.

This powerful convergence of quantum computing and artificial intelligence is not just convenient, but is a transformative leap that could fundamentally alter how we process data, solve problems, and envision the future.

At its core, Quantum AI draws from the very fabric of quantum mechanics, merging it with the adaptive learning and decision-making capabilities of AI.

Challenges ahead

The road to a Quantum AI future is far from smooth. In fact, one of the greatest challenges lies in the hardware itself, particularly as quantum computers are incredibly delicate.

Qubits are prone to decoherence, a process where their quantum state collapses due to interference from their environment. To maintain their integrity, these systems must be kept at temperatures near absolute zero, shielded from even the slightest vibrations or electromagnetic interference. This makes them not only expensive but also highly complex to maintain and operate.

On the software side, things are equally challenging as developing algorithms that can run on quantum systems while taking advantage of AI’s learning capabilities is an intricate task. It demands expertise across two highly specialized fields, quantum physics and machine learning, which are not often found together.

New programming languages, compilers, and development frameworks are being built from scratch, but we are still in the early stages of that journey.

Beyond the technical obstacles, there are also profound ethical questions to consider. As with AI, Quantum AI demands thoughtful deployment to prevent bias or misuse. Given its scale, responsible governance must be built in, not bolted on.

The sheer power that Quantum AI promises means it could become a tool of extraordinary benefit, or risk, depending on how it's governed, and important concerns should start to be addressed now and not after the technology is widely deployed.

A look ahead

What is clear, though, is that we are standing on the precipice of a technological revolution.

Quantum AI has the potential to reshape entire industries, challenge our current understanding of computation, and offer solutions to problems once thought insurmountable. But for all its promise, its success depends not just on innovation, but on collaboration between scientists, businesses, policymakers, and the public.

As quantum processors become more robust and AI algorithms more adaptable to quantum platforms, we will start to see the first wave of truly transformative applications.

