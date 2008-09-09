Sony unveils the Alpha 900 - its 24.6MP DSLR

Sony's newest DSLR has arrived and it is packing one mighty megapixel punch.

The Alpha 900, shortened to α900, is the first of Sony's cameras to feature a full frame CMOS sensor that the company has coined 'Exmor'.

It is also, according to Sony, the first full-frame sensor DSLR to boast such a high megapixel count of 24.6MP.

This means that users of the camera will be able to shoot the shots in a size equivalent to the good ol' 35mm film frames of the past – something that the likes of Nikon premiered back in 2007, with the D3.

Feature focus

As well as being well-endowed in the megapixel department, the camera also boasts 9-point AF with 10 focus assist points, 5fps continuous shooting at full res, a 3.0in Xtra Fine LCD, and image stabilisation technology in the guise of Enhanced SteadyShot – which offers up to 4.0 steps anti-shake performance with α lens.

The camera also plays host to number of shooting functions, including: Quick Navi mode, allowing on-the-fly adjustments; Intelligent Preview, which lets you preview what a shot would like if you adjusted white balance etc before you actually take an image; and PhotoTV HD which provides image viewing straight to an HDTV.

Sony has also launched two new lenses to go alongside the camera: the Vario-Sonnar T* 16-35mm F2.8 ZA SSM from Carl Zeiss, and the 70-400mm F4-5.6 G SSM telephoto.

Pricing has yet to be announced, but the α900 will be available from October, with the lenses coming out at the beginning of 2009.