BSNL offers 56GB data and unlimited calling for Rs 339

While private telecom operators like Airtel, Idea, and Vodafone are stepping up efforts to face the looming danger from Reliance Jio, state-owned telecom company BSNL has been dormant. Now it has also joined the price war by announcing a mouth-watering plan.

The latest plan offers 2GB data per day and unlimited calling within its network for 28 days at Rs. 339. The customer's account will also get credited with 25 minutes of a free call to other networks every day and after that, they will be charged 25 paisa per minute. Though Jio offers unlimited calling to other networks also, it only offers 1GB data per day; whereas, BSNL is offering 2GB data per day. However, please be advised that users will only get 3G speeds, unlike Airtel or Jio.

“The benefits customer will get under the Combo STV of Rs 339 are unlimited calls in BSNL network and unlimited data with fair use policy of 2 GB per day with a validity of 28 days. The data of 2GB per day is one of the best in the industry. The free calls to another network will be for 25 minutes per day and after that, the charges will be at 25 paisa per min,” BSNL said in a statement.

"We are committed to providing affordable and efficient services to all segment of our loyal mobile customers. We offer best prices to our customers considering the present trend of Indian telecom industry," BSNL Director for Consumer Mobility RK Mittal said.

This offer can be availed starting from 16 March 2017, and it is limited to 90 days. At present, it is available only for prepaid customers.