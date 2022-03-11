Blaupunkt CyberSound Smart TV range launched in India

Audio player loading…

Blaupunkt recently refreshed its CyberSound Smart TVs range, including a 40-inch HD TV and a 43-inch FHD smart TV. Both the variants deliver HDR10 content support. The 40 inch variant of the new TV has 400 nits of peak brightness.

On the other hand, the 43-inch model comes with 500 nits of peak brightness. The Blaupunkt CyberSound Smart TV's 43-inch variant also includes an inbuilt Chromecast. Both the TVs offer a 40W audio output along with surround sound support.

Blaupunkt CyberSound Smart TVs pricing and availability

Blaupunkt CyberSound 40-inch smart TV's 40-inch variant is available at a price of Rs 15,999. On the other hand, the 43-inch variant is priced at Rs 19,999. The smart TVs can be purchased from Flipkart starting from March 12.

The customer can also get a 10 percent discount by using SBI credit cards if they buy the TVs as claimed by Blaupunkt.

Blaupunkt CyberSound Smart TVs specifications

Blaupunkt SyberSound Smart TVs have a bezel-less design. The 40-inch variant has a 1336x768 pixels resolution, and the 43-inch variant has a 1920x1080 pixels resolution.

Both the products run on a quad-core processor along with Cortex A53 cores coupled with 1GB RAM and 8GB onboard storage. The same set of specifications were seen in the Inifnix X3 range of smart TVs launched in India.

The TVs are based on the Android TV operating system, however, the Android version has not been specified by the brand. The smart TVs also support streaming applications like Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Netflix, etc. these applications can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

Other features offered in the devices are Apple AirPay, two USB ports, Google Voice Assistant support, three HDMI ports, Bluetooth support, dual-band WiFi, etc.

