Big Ant Studios rolls out Cricket 22 game globally - first for next-gen consoles

Australian game developers, Big Ant Studios, are back with a new game named Cricket 22. It is going to be the first game based on cricket to be available for next-generation consoles, including Xbox Series S, Series X, PlayStation 5.

Pat Cummins and Meg Lanning, Australian men and women team skippers, are featured on the game cover. The studio claims that Cricket 22 is its most detailed cricket simulation to date.

Cricket 22 was previously scheduled to launch on November 25. However, the launch of the game was postponed by a week. Big Ant Studios CEO Ross Symons mentioned in a tweet that the digital and physical copies of the game would hit the market with a slight delay. The official game of Ashes, a biennial series played between England and Australia, is definitely going to give an adrenaline rush to cricket and gaming enthusiasts.

Steam version of #Cricket22 will be live globally in 6 hours from now - 12:01 Melbourne time on 2 December.December 1, 2021 See more

Cricket 22 pricing and availability

Cricket 22 is available in India at a price of Rs 3,999 and Rs 5,350 over different platforms. It can also be ordered via Cricket Australia's online store for consoles like Xbox, Nintendo Switch and Play Station.

The game has also been listed on the Microsoft store and is available for purchase at a price of Rs 3,999. At the steam store, the game is available for Rs 2,999. Gamers who will opt for pre-orders will get access to online leaderboards, Cricket 22 Nets Training, Bowling and Batting mini-games.

Cricket 22 PC Requirements

System Requirement Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 or above Windows 10 or above Processor Intel Core i3 / AMD Ryzen 3 or above Intel Core i5 / AMD Ryzen 5 or above RAM 8GB 16GB Storage 45GB free space 45GB free space Graphics AMD Radeon R7 260 / NVIDIA GTX 650Ti, minimum 2GB VRAM AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT / NVIDIA RTX 2060 or above Network Stable broadband internet connection stable broadband internet connection DirectX Version 11 Version 12

Cricket 22 Gameplay

Big Ant Studios has pushed its limits to offer new fielding and bowling control for a refined experience to the gamers in terms of gameplay. The feedback from fans have been taken seriously by the studio, and they have worked on the game, keeping them in mind.

It includes a career mode that will allow the gamers to make all the on-field and off-field decisions in the game, like attending press conferences, tackling injuries along with choosing a path in the game. Cricket 22 also packs real-time ray tracing elements to deliver visually realistic graphics.