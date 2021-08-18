BGMI iOS version now available: Here's the download link for iPhone and iPad

Battlegrounds Mobile India is now available on Apple's App Store and can be downloaded by iOS users on iPhone and iPads. Many players have been hounding Krafton for this ever since the Android version of the game was launched back on July 2.

The App Store page for BGMI went live today and shows some of the rewards that people will get for free when downloading the logging into the game. And like the Android version of the game iOS users will also get special free rewards when the game reaches download milestones.

Download Battlegrounds Mobile India on iOS

BGMI for iOS: Details

The iOS version of BGMI has a download size of 1.9GB unlike the Android version of the game which is just under 800MB is size. But the Android version comes stripped of most of the in-game data which the players can download depending on what they want to experience in the game. This gives players the choice to save some data storage space on their devices.

The iOS version of the game requires iPhones and iPads to run iOS 11.0 or later. The App Store Listing even mentions the prices of some of the in-game purchases on BGMI.

In terms of rewards, the iOS version should offer similar items as the Android version. This would include a Premium Crate coupon, Classic Crate coupon, the Constable Set, and the Recon Outfit. Besides this, Krafton also plans to give rewards like the Galaxy Messenger set and Premium Crate Coupon Scraps and Classic Crate Coupon Scraps to players for meeting the 50 million download goal. Considering the popularity of PUBG Mobile and the number of players it had before being banned, BGMI's iOS version should get a high number of downloads.

While Krafton was initially silent about the iOS release after the launch of the Android version of the game, it recently started teasing the iOS release on its social media posts. The iOS version of BGMI starts off with the Season 2 of the game with the Royale Pass M2 live in the game for purchase. But players can also play the Ignition Mode in the game. Which would mean that iOS players would get to experience the Tesla cars in the game as well.