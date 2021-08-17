BGMI has hit 50 million downloads and introduces new rewards

Battlegrounds Mobile India which is PUBG Mobile's proxy in India has been a smashing hit for Krafton after months of trying to bring the game back. After it was banned last year Krafton launched BGMI which according to the company is a revamped version of the immensely popular PUBG Mobile.

Krafton had promised previously that it would have special rewards for all players once the game crosses the 50 million download mark. And now that the game has crossed the threshold the developers honoured the promise and introduced rewards for all.

Everyone logging into the game right now is eligible to get the Galaxy Messenger Set for free and can keep it permanently. It is important to mention that this set is permanently free to keep because Krafton does give sets to those opening chests for a limited time as well. This is also applicable for sets that it is giving away as rewards as well.

A post shared by BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (@battlegroundsmobilein_official) A photo posted by on

Besides this, there are other rewards the developer is offering on the occasion for the 50 million downloads which include three Supply Crate coupons as well as three Classic Crate Coupons. These are being awarded as part of two phases of reaching 50 million downloads for BGMI. These two phases were achieved at 48 million and 49 million downloads.

The popularity of BGMI is not a surprise to anyone since India was one of the biggest markets for PUBG Mobile and it had almost half its players from India before being banned in the country. This was back when PUBG Mobile had over 730 million downloads globally. This essentially means that BGMI has a long way to go in terms of user downloads and 50 million is a small milestone in that path.

During the pre-registration phase itself, BGMI had as many as 20 million early access registrations and 40 million pre-registrations. This is considering that the iOS downloads have not even started yet since the game is yet to launch on that platform.

BGMI developers have been dropping strong hints about the launch of the game on the iOS platform. It has posted multiple teasers about the iOS release on the social media handles which potentially means that the iOS version launch is just around the corner. Krafton has also been mindful of the player experience and is fixing bugs quickly, like the Twitter login bug that is recently fixed.