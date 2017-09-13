The best LG G6 deals in India for September 2017

LG G6 is the most severely discounted flagship smartphone of 2017 and after the latest price cut, it costs almost Rs. 14,000 less than its launch price in India. That said, the G6 is still one of the most appealing handsets to buy and the consistent price cuts have further increased its allure. Here we have selected the best deals currently available on the phone for the Indian market.

The LG G6 was first launched in February 2017 and it came to India with a price tag of Rs. 51,990. At the time, it was undoubtedly the best in the market, but, its glory was cut short by the Samsung Galaxy S8. The latter came with a new generation Snapdragon 835 SoC which simply overshadowed the older Snapdragon 821 of the G6 and LG was left with no other option but to reduce the price of its phone.

Soon after the arrival of the Galaxy S8 in India, LG slashed the price of the G6 by as much as Rs. 10,000. After that, there have been a couple of smaller price cuts and the phone was selling just below the Rs. 40,000 mark. Now, LG India has further reduced the price to just Rs. 37,900 and various online and offline retailers have already started to sell the G6 at this price.

Here are some of the best offers on the LG G6

Amazon is selling the Astro Black version for Rs 37,800, the Ice Platinum for Rs 37,900 and the Mystic White G6 for Rs 37,985.

Flipkart is selling the Astro Black version for Rs 37,900, the Ice Platinum for Rs 37,990.

So, what are the reasons to buy the LG G6?

Precisely speaking, there is no other reason for not buying the LG G6 apart from the older Snapdragon 821 chipset. The LG G6 apart from a powerful hardware offers a sturdy MIL-STD-810G military grade construction with IP68 certified water and dust resistance, impressive dual camera set up, a great design and one of the best display panels. For more details, you can read our review