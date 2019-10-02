Best dual-camera phones in India for October 2019

If just one lens isn't doing the job, go for two!

While smartphone makers have been increasing the number of cameras, the trend of multiple cameras began with companies adopting the dual camera setup. Most smartphones these days are equipped with three or four cameras at the back, featuring different types of lenses.

Even budget smartphones now feature multiple cameras at the back, however more cameras may not always mean that you get better images with them. While a lot of people are looking for smartphones with more cameras, there are still some who prefer a dual camera setup.

So, what are some of the popular dual-camera phones that we can find in the Indian mobile market today? Let’s have a look.

iPhone 11

OS: iOS 13 | Screen size: 6.1-inch | CPU: A13 Bionic | Storage: 64GB/128GB/256GB | Rear camera: 12MP+12MP | Front camera: 12MP

A13 Bionic

Cameras

Expensive

The iPhone 11, which is the most affordable iPhone among the three launched this year is also the only among the three to feature a dual camera setup at the back. It features a dual 12-megapixel camera setup at the back, with a secondary ultra-wide angle lens. Coming to selfies, it features a dual camera setup at the front as well, consisting a 12-megapixel primary camera and a secondary TOF 3D camera.

Other features of the iPhone 11 include a 6.1-inch display, Apple A13 Bionic chipset, 4GB RAM, up to 256GB of internal storage and a 3,110mAh battery.

Read the full review: Apple iPhone 11

Redmi Note 7 Pro

OS: Android 9 Pie with MIUI 10 | Processor: Snapdragon 675 octa-core SoC with 4GB/6GB RAM | Display: 6.3-inch FHD+ LTPS in-cell display with dot notch | Rear Camera: 48MP + 5MP | Front camera: 13MP | Battery: 4000mAh

Powerful 48MP camera

Detailed images in daylight

Good low-light performance

Color reproduction can sometimes be on the cooler side

Xiaomi has been dominating the budget and entry-level smartphone segments in India for a long time now. This is no different this year either - the launch of the Redmi Note 7 Pro changed the market dynamics yet again. Offering a high-resolution, premium-grade 48MP camera at budget prices was the primary clincher for the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

As for selfies, the 20MP front camera grabs a decent amount of detail, and you can use the screen as a fill flash to brighten things up and even things out.

Read the full review: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

Samsung Galaxy S10e

The silent star

OS: Android 9.0 | Screen size: 5.8-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2280 | CPU: Exynos 9820 | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 128GB | Battery: 3,100mAh | Rear camera: 12MP + 16MP | Front camera: 10MP

Amazing display

Impressive low-light performance

Overall stellar camera performance

Feels less premium

Samsung has introduced a new affordable smartphone this year with the launch of the Galaxy S10e. However, don't go by its affordable price tag - the Galaxy S10e still offers stellar camera performance thanks to the 12MP wide-angle lens and the 16MP ultrawide angle lens at the back. Samsung has optimised the two cameras enough to make the S10e a great performer even under challenging conditions.

Samsung has continued to use a variable aperture which changes as per the situation. Essentially, this means that the low-light performance improves as it lets more light to enter the camera.

Read the full review: Samsung Galaxy S10e

OnePlus 7

OS: Android 9 Pie with OxygenOS | Processor: Snapdragon 855 SoC, 6GB/8GB RAM | Storage: 128/256GB | Display: 6.41-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel (1080 x 2340 pixels) | Rear camera: 48MP + 5MP | Front camera: 16MP

Impressive rear camera

Great front camera

Fluid performance

No headphone jack

No microSD slot

If you're looking for an all-rounder with a well-above-average camera in its class, the OnePlus 7 might just the device you are looking for. The dual rear camera setup on the device features a wide-angle lens paired with a 48MP sensor, as well as a secondary 5MP depth sensor. The front camera is a 16MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

While OnePlus has been struggling with camera performance for a while now, the company has slowly but surely optimised the overall image quality. This reflects in the performance of the OnePlus 7, which manages to take great images in daylight conditions and decent performance in low-light.

Read the full review: OnePlus 7

Realme X

OS: Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 | Display: 6.53-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display | Resolution: 2340 x 1080 | CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC | RAM: 4/8GB | Storage: 128GB | Battery: 3765mAh | Rear camera: 48MP + 5MP | Front camera: 16MP

Powerful Sony IMX 586 sensor

Good daylight performance

Well-optimised HDR mode

Portrait mode works well

Slightly underexposed lowlight shots

Realme has essentially shown up out of nowhere to challenge established players like Xiaomi in the Indian smartphone market. The Realme X is one of those very well-balanced smartphones from the company that offer a lot of value for money.

The Realme X's dual camera setup with a 48MP primary snapper and a 5MP depth sensor works great in daylight conditions. It also captures portrait shots with decent level of expertise. The one area that it does struggle in, like many other smartphones, is low-light conditions. Nevertheless, considering the money that you're paying for it, the Realme X is a noteworthy option.

Read the full review: Realme X

Honor View 20

OS: Android 9 Pie | Processor: Kirin 980 SoC with 6GB/8GB RAM | Storage: 128GB/256GB | Display: 6.4-inch 1080 x 2310 LCD screen (1080 x 2310 pixels) | Rear camera: 48MP + 3D camera | Front camera: 25MP

Secondary ToF camera for AR and gaming

Impressive low-light shots even in standard mode

Good selfie camera

No wide or zoomed rear lenses

Doesn't yet have Google ARCore support

The Honor View 20 Pro has two rear cameras. But the second is a ToF (time of flight) 3D camera, rather than one that adds a zoomed or wide-angle view. Huawei has also improved the AI mode, offering a much more natural photo when compared to older phones. There’s a multi-exposure mode for night shooting too. It’s very similar to the super night mode introduced in the Huawei P20 Pro.

The Huawei View 20 is a very good option if you are focusing on the image quality. The fact that it uses Sony's hi-res sensors works in its favour, but it also benefits from much of the camera processing development work put into phones like the Huawei Mate 20 Pro and P20 Pro.

Read the full review: Honor View 20

Oppo Reno

OS: ColorOS software based on Android 9.0 Pie | Display: Notch-free 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel | Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core SoC with 6GB RAM | Storage: 128GB/256GB | Rear camera: 48MP + 5MP | Front camera: 16MP | Battery: 3765mAh

Sharp daylight photos

AI scene recognition is effective without being unrealistic

Good Night Mode

'Shark-fin' selfie camera

No ultra-wide and telephoto lenses

No OIS

Occasional over-processing of images

Front camera underwhelming in low light

As is the trend with many phones at this price point, Sony’s 48MP sensor is the Oppo Reno’s main camera. It has an f/1.7 aperture and in combination, the camera can take high quality photos. The second camera is a 5MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture which is useful for portrait photos. It does particularly well with subject detection and the blurring stays realistic alongside maintaining natural skin tones.

As for the quality of selfies, the camera works best outdoors with plenty of light available. Its HDR is impressive, with portrait mode working well for edge detection too.

What particularly impressed us was that Oppo’s night mode does not necessarily require a tripod for the best results. Except for the absence of an ultra-wide lens and telephoto lens, this camera is stellar.

Read the full review: Oppo Reno

iPhone XS/XS Max

OS: iOS 12 | Screen size: 5.8/6.5-inch | CPU: A12 Bionic | Storage: 64GB/256GB | Rear camera: 12MP+12MP | Front camera: 7MP

TrueDepth selfie camera

Natural looking shots in daylight

Improved low-light photography

Pricey. So pricey.

Difficult to use one-handed (XS Max)

At first glance it appears that the iPhone XS and XS Max have the same camera as the iPhone X. The dual rear camera module has two 12MP sensors- one wide-angle and one telephoto- with the same f/1.8 and f/2.4 apertures.

However, there are some key differences.

The iPhone XS Max and XS both feature Smart HDR, absent in the iPhone X, which ensures that all areas of the photo are well lit and detailed. You can also edit the level of background blur in portrait shots, something that iPhones have been lacking for a decade.

The 7MP camera has also been upgraded over its iPhone X counterpart. It also gets the new Smart HDR mode as well as portrait mode, and implements the bokeh effect digitally.

If you don't mind shelling out Rs 99,900 and above, then the iPhone XS and XS Max are two of the best camera phones in the market right now.

Read the full reviews: iPhone XS | iPhone XS Max