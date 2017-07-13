Benchmark listing reveals three new Moto phones with Snapdragon 835

Moto has already announced a bunch of handsets this year, although we’re still waiting for the company’s high-end offerings. Three new AnTuTu benchmark listings have revealed what the company might have in store for us. Interestingly, a device with the model number XT1650 has leaked out. This model number belongs to the Moto Z from last year. So it’s possible that the company is perhaps testing the new chipset with the older model as well.

The benchmark listings have revealed the Moto Z2 and what appears to be the Moto Z2 Force. The Moto Z2 is shown to be packing a Quad HD display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a 12MP rear camera, a 5MP front camera, Android 7.1.1, and the octa-core Snapdragon 835 processor.

Credits- AnTuTu.com

The handset with the model number XT1789-05 is reported to be the Moto Z2 Force. While it shares the same hardware as the standard Moto Z2, the device comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage on board. The display size of both devices are unknown at this point, although rumors are hinting at 5.5-inch AMOLED panels for both phones.

The XT1650 appears to have the same hardware as the Moto Z2, suggesting that this might just be a prototype that the company is testing in its labs.

The announcement of these two flagships shouldn’t be far away with the company scheduling a launch event for the 25th of July. Moto’s lineup this year has been pretty attractive with the company already unveiling the Moto G, Moto E, and the Moto C lineups catering to a wide range of audiences.

Given that the industry has already seen flagships from Samsung, LG, HTC, and OnePlus, it will be interesting to see if Moto’s offerings will receive any attention from the market.