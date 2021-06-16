Battlegrounds Mobile India players likely to lose saved game data from PUBG Mobile

Battlegrounds Mobile India will be available for users very soon, marking a high-profile return of the popular game. A new finding, however, dampens the excitement as players might not be able to carry forward their progress from PUBG Mobile.

In the original battle royale game, players could sync their progress to their Facebook or Twitter accounts. A simple log-in to either of the platforms would bring back all the PUBG Mobile game data such as career progress, outfits, weapon skins, emotes, crews and customized game controls — making changing phones a hassle-free process.

Krafton is yet to confirm if the same will be applicable for players migrating to Battlegrounds Mobile India. Some digging on the game’s support page reveals mentions of a new OTP authentication method, which was not an option on PUBG Mobile. This could be done to verify legit users easily and keep a track of their playing habits as a safety measure. There’s no word on if the aforementioned Facebook or Twitter options will be available, which could be bad news for players who were already invested in the game.

There is still a chance that Krafton has some strategy in place to transfer the players’ data to Battlegrounds Mobile India, but that would be a difficult task. Moreover, it has been actively trying to disassociate with Tencent and PUBG Mobile, so a move like this could raise eyebrows.

Certain government officials are already calling for a ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India owing to its ties with China (Chinese Tencent is a major stakeholder of Krafton). The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) maintains that it can not stop an app from launching, but can block it later if found to be encroaching on the interest of sovereignty and integrity of India, security of state and defence of India.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is expected to release as early as this week, with most reports pointing to June 18 as the launch date. If that is the case, we shouldn’t have to wait long for official news.

