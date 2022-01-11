'Banner year' for gaming on Twitter - Over 2.4 billion tweets on it

Audio player loading…

Releasing details on how gaming impacted tweet traffic last year, Twitter said "2021 was a banner year for gaming". There were more than 2.4 billion tweets about gaming, up 14% year over year and a more than 10x increase from 2017. The last quarter of 2021 was the biggest for gaming conversation ever on Twitter.

Among the countries from where the gaming talk was seen the most, Japan continued to be the topper. And among the top 10 nations in gaming talk was India at the 10th spot. It has slipped down by two spots, as it was at the 8th place at the end of 2020.

Which games dominated twitter talk?

(Image credit: Twitter)

Genshin Impact was came out at the first place among the top-10 most discussed video games on Twitter. Apex Legends was placed second, and Ensemble Stars was third.

Other big games included Final Fantasy, Minecraft, and Fortnite. Esports was also a fixture of Twitter’s gaming environment, with esports athletes and teams getting high numbers of tweets throughout the year.

In other stats, the biggest gaming events tweeted about were E3, the Game Awards, and Gamescom.

Rishi Chadha, Twitter’s head of gaming content, said in a blog post, “The gaming community around the world came to Twitter to talk about the biggest moments of the year as in-person esports events returned to center stage, publishers dropped new games like Halo Infinite, media outlets continued to expand coverage of the space and NFTs became a hot topic.”

Twitter also listed out: Most Talked About Esports Athletes, Most Talked About Esports Teams, Esports Teams with the Most Video Views, Esports Teams with the Most Followers Gained, Most Talked About Gaming Events, Most Talked About Gaming Creators, Gaming Creators with the Most Video Views, Most Talked About Esports Leagues, Esports Leagues with the Most Followers Gained and Esports Leagues with the Most Video Views.

As with last year, the latest Twitter report too underlines the marketing opportunity that gaming and its ecosystem throws up on social media platforms. Gaming culture can be used as a trigger to connect with a large swathe of the young populace.

