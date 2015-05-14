Amazon Prime shopping now slightly easier with Echo update

Get ready to accidentally order a bunch of stuff from Amazon, folks. The e-tailer giant's Amazon Echo speaker can now buy items for you via your voice.

There are a few caveats though. You must be a Prime member and only Prime eligible items can be bought. The new service is also only available in the US right now.

Technically, Alexa can only reorder items you've already purchased but it looks like a workaround enables you to trick Alexa into offering up alternative options if it can't find the item you're looking for.

There's also a safeguard in place where you can use your Wake word, then say "cancel" to stop the order from going through if you've accidentally made a purchase.