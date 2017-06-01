ASUS VivoBook Max X541 launched for the Indian markets

ASUS has officially announced the VivoBook Max X541/A541 in India earlier today. This is the company’s mid-range notebook and is designed with gamers in mind. It comes with the 7th Gen Intel Core i3 processor and 4GB of RAM, which can be increased to 12GB.

ASUS is touting the presence of the chiclet style keyboard with 2.3mm key travel distance offering a significantly enhanced typing experience. Further, the touchpad is said to be 11% bigger than conventional notebooks, giving users more room to play around with. The notebook comes with twin 3W speakers with 24cc sound chambers, which when combined with ASUS’ SonicMaster technology makes for excellent audio performance.

The display is slightly larger and better in terms of clarity compared to regular notebooks as the company is using a 15.6-inch Full HD (1920x1080) panel on board. The company’s display tech known as the ASUS Splendid EyeCare reduces the blue light emitted by the display by up to 30%, thus reducing the strain on the eyes. The notebook can be purchased in Chocolate Brown, Red, Silver Gradient, Aqua Blue, and White, so there’s no dearth of attractive color variants.

In terms of connectivity, the VivoBook Max comes with USB Type-C by default, adhering to modern day standards. The notebook also comes with USB 3.1, USB 3.0, USB 2.0, VGA and HDMI ports on board. ASUS will start selling the VivoBook Max for Rs 31,990 from select channels. You should be able to find the notebooks at major ASUS retail outlets across the country. Online retailers should start offering the notebook shortly.