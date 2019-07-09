Asus ROG Zephyrus, STRIX and desktop gaming PCs with upto 9th gen Intel processors launched in India

Asus, on Tuesday, updated its ROG lineup with upto 9th generation Intel processors and latest NVIDIA graphics in India. The new ROG gaming laptop lineup now includes-- ROG STRIX G G531 and G731, ROG STRIX Scar III, ROG Zephyrus M GU502, Zephyrus S GX531 and GX701. In addition, Asus has also announced ROG STRIX GL12CX, ROG Huracan G21CX and ROG STRIX GL10CS Customized DT gaming desktops.

Price and availability

The most affordable ROG laptops start at Rs 59,990 for the ROG STRIX G series and are available on Flipkart. It’s 17-inch SKU will be available to purchase from mid-July starting at Rs 79,990.

Asus ROG Zephyrus series starts at Rs 1,49,990 for the Zephyrus M GU502 followed by Zephyrus S GX531 at Rs 2,39,990 and ROG Zephyrus S GX701 at Rs 2,99,990.

The ROG STRIX Scar III and Hero III series starts from Rs 1,39,990.

ROG gaming desktop range starts from Rs 1,46,990 for the ROG STRIX GL12CX and Rs 1,99,990 for the ROG Huracan G21CX.

Asus ROG 2019 gaming laptop lineup

Asus ROG gaming laptops are now powered by upto 9th generation Intel processors with upto NVIDIA GeForce RTX-20 series graphics card. This means that the laptops will be able to smoothly run any game you throw at them in addition to providing a lag-free experience with upto 240Hz refresh rate.

The ROG STRIX G series features the most affordable ROG gaming laptop with the G531 while the Zephyrus S series brings the world’s slimmest 15-inch and 17-inch laptops with RTX-20 series graphics.

Asus ROG STRIX Scar III and Hero III cater to the e-sports crowd with additions such as the Keystone drive and a revamped look.