Asus ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop launched in India at Rs 2,99,990

Asus today launched its latest gaming laptop in India. The Asus ROG Zephyrus (Republic of Gamers) was launched earlier this year at Computex 2017. The Taiwan-based company launched the ROG Zephyrus on the sidelines of ROG Masters 2017 South Asia finale being held in India. The ROG Zephyrus is aimed at gaming enthusiasts with top-end specifications and the latest version of Windows 10 pre-installed. Asus has priced the ROG Zephyrus in India at Rs 2,99,990.

One of the points Asus has been trying to drive home with the ROG Zephyrus is its thinness. The company goes on to elaborate how NVIDIA’s design philosophies have helped companies to make thinner gaming laptops with better performance compared to the previous generation. Termed Max-Q, laptops designed with this philosophy in mind include support for the all the latest gaming technologies – NVIDIA G-Sync, VR, 4K gaming and other features.

Coming back to the ROG Zephyrus, Asus says that it is the thinnest gaming laptop with GTX 1080. Built using the latest high-end gaming hardware, the ROG Zephyrus features a seventh generation Kaby Lake Intel Core i7-7700HQ processor that is coupled with 24GB DDR4 2400MHz SDRAM. The graphics duties are handled by NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 that comes with 8GB DDR5 VRAM and Max-Q design. To keep the system working at optimum temperatures, Asus has included its cooling solution exclusive to the ROG line-up called ‘Active Aerodynamic System’.

The ROG Zephyrus features a 15.6-inch Full HD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz for smooth gaming. The notebook also comes with NVIDIA G-Sync that should help minimize stutters and input lag.

The gaming laptop also comes with a 1TB PCIe Gen3 SSD. Interface options include a Thunderbolt 3 Type-C port, four USB 3.1 Type-A ports, one HDMI 2.0 port and a 3.5mm audio jack. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Asus has also added its ROG Aura feature that lets you customize the lighting effects over the keyboard. With gamers requirements in mind, there are separate effects for WASD and QWER key sets.