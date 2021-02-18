Asus ROG Phone probable India launch timeline leaked

Asus has been rather consistent with the launch of the ROG gaming phones in recent years and now it seems to have things in line for the next one which is set to be ROG Phone 5.

According to previous reports, the global launch of the ROG Phone 5 was set for March and now leaks claim that the India launch will be in line with the global one.

A tweet from 'leakster' Mukul Sharma seems to tip the same. As for the Asus ROG Phone 5, there was a confusion about whether it would be numbered 4 or 5 since the previous one was ROG Phone 3. Apparently the number 4 is considered unlucky for some regions hence it will be numbered 5.

[Exclusive] Asus ROG Phone 5 is indeed launching soon. Provided there are no last moment changes, the device will make it's way to India as well in March.#Asus #ROGPhone5February 17, 2021

Asus ROG Phone 5: Leaked specs

Like the previous generation of smartphones, the Asus ROG Phone 5 will be decked up with RGB colours. The look of the smartphone has been leaked in the past all thanks to the Chinese regulators.

Most leaks about the Asus ROG Phone 5 suggest that the smartphone will feature a Snapdragon 888 chipset, which is the newest top-end processor from Qualcomm. And benchmark leaks suggest that the smartphone could feature either 8GB or 16GB RAM.

On to the battery bit of the ROG Phone 5, it will possibly feature a 6,000mAh capacity battery with charging speed apparently up to 65W. This is quite the jump from the 30W charging that was present in the previous generation of smartphones.

Rumors about the camera of the ROG Phone 5 suggest that it is consistent with the previous generation and will feature a 64-megapixel main sensor. But there are possibilities of it going up. But none of this is confirmed until official word comes in.