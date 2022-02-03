Asus launches ExpertBook B5 Flip with 12 hours battery life, OLED display and more

Audio player loading…

Asus has refreshed its premium segment laptops range in India with the launch of the Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip. The laptop has a sleek design and is light. Along with that, it also has a 360-degree hinge for complete flexibility.

Talking about the build, the construction of the device is based on magnesium aluminium. For starters, the Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip features the latest I/O, Intel 11th generation processor, and a durable battery. Furthermore, the customers will also get to choose between the i5 and i7 processor.

Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip pricing and availability

Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip's Core i7 variant with 16GB RAM is available at a price of Rs 1,39,000. The laptop can be purchased from authorized offline partners of Asus. It is shipped in a single Star Black color. As of now, there is no word regarding the online availability of the laptop. However, speculations are that the device will soon be listed on online platforms like Amazon India and Flipkart.

Asus ExpertBook B5 specifications

The Asus ExpertBook B5 Flip comes equipped with a 13.3-inch FHD OLED display with 1920x1080 pixels resolution. Additionally, the laptop has a 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut, 300 nits of peak brightness, and an anti-glare display panel.

The high-end variant of the device is powered by an Intel Core i7 chipset with a clock speed of 2.8GHz. The chipset is paired with an Intel Iris Xe graphics processing unit. The laptop has 16GB RAM coupled with 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD storage that can be further expanded up to 2TB. Moreover, the RAM can also be upgraded up to 48GB as per the user's requirement.

The Asus Expert Book B5 Flip is based on the Windows 10 Pro operating system that can be upgraded to Windows 11. Apart from that, it packs a 66WHrs 4-cell Li-ion battery with Type-C charging support. The company says that the laptop can go on for 12 hours on a single charge.

Connectivity options offered in the device include a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, HDMI 2.0b port, micro HDMI RJ45, and two Thunderbolt 4 ports. The laptop's other major highlights are a backlit keyboard, 720p HD webcam, stereo loudspeakers, energy star 7.0 rating, dual-band WiFi 6, and a fingerprint sensor.

