Apple Valentine’s Day offer: Cashback up to Rs 10,000 on iPhones, iPads

The season of love is almost here and to celebrate it, Apple has announced a slew of offers on its iPhones and iPads. Under the Apple Valentine’s Day offer, buyers can get a cashback of up to Rs 10,000 on a range of iPhones and iPads. With this offer, you can buy an iPad or the iPhone SE for as low as Rs 15,000.

Apple Valentine’s Day offer explained

As a part of Apple Valentine’s Day offer, customers using HDFC Bank EasyEMI option will get a cashback of Rs 7,000 on the iPhone 6 and the iPhone SE.

Additionally, the company is offering a cashback of Rs 10,000 on the iPad, iPad Mini 4 and iPad Pro. The cashback offer is applicable starting today and will continue till 14 February.

The Apple iPhone 6 that is priced at Rs 27,000 is available for Rs 20,000 after the cashback. The iPhone SE 32GB variant is available for Rs 15,000, and the 128GB variant of the device is available for Rs 28,000.

On iPads, the 9.7-inch iPad 32GB variant is priced at Rs 25,000 and the iPad 128GB variant is priced at Rs 35,700. After a cashback of Rs 10,000, the 32GB and 128GB iPad variants will be available for Rs 15,000 and Rs 25,700 respectively.

Apart from the above-mentioned offers, HDFC is also offering a cashback of Rs 12,000 on the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus.

The cashback offer on the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus is valid until 11 March.