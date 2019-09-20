Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro & iPhone 11 Pro Max up for pre-orders in India

Pre-bookings for the Apple iPhone 11 series have gone live in India. The three phones in the series—iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max can be pre-ordered from online and offline retail channels starting September 20 (today) alongside the Apple Watch Series 5.

Apple unveiled the next generation of Apple iPhones at an event on September 10 and the new phones are slated to go on sale in India from September 27. For now, the phones are available to pre-order on Amazon India, Flipkart, Paytm Mall and with Apple Authorized offline retailers.

Apple iPhone 11 starts at Rs 64,900 for 64GB model, Rs 69,900 for 128GB variant and 79,990 for the option with 256GB storage.

The iPhone 11 Pro with 64GB is priced at Rs 99,900, with 128GB is priced at Rs 1,13,900 and with 256GB storage is up for pre-booking at Rs 1,31,900.

Apple's iPhone 11 Pro Max (64GB) will retail at Rs 1,09,900, 256GB storage variant at Rs 1,23,900 and 512GB model at Rs 1,41,900.

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro & iPhone 11 Pro Max: best deals and offers

Interested buyers who has an HDFC Bank Debit or Credit card will be provided with upto Rs 7,000 on the new iPhone 11 series. There is an instant discount of Rs 6,000 on the regular iPhone 11 while pre-orders of the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max receive Rs 7,000 flat discount.

On pre-orders of the Apple Watch Series 5, the company is offering a flat discount of Rs 4,000 for HDFC account holders.

So the effective price of iPhone 11 comes to be Rs 58,900 after the pre-order discount of Rs 6,000. Similarly, iPhone 11 Pro starts at Rs 92,900 and the iPhone 11 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,02,900 after the instant cashback discount of Rs 7,000.

The same HDFC Bank offer is applicable on pre-orders of the iPhone 11 from Apple Authorized retailers and distributors like Ingram Micro and Unicorn stores across India.

We expect some more discount, deals and offers on the new Apple iPhone 11 series as we near the festive season in India. With Amazon and Flipkart gearing up for a festive sale on their respective shopping portals, we wouldn't be surprised if they shower some of their discounts on the new iPhones.