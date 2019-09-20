Vivo V17Pro with dual pop-up selfie camera launched in India

The Vivo V17Pro just made its global debut in India, bringing a total of six cameras to the mix.

Vivo's V series has been known to bring the design elements from the company's high-end series to the budget segment, and the V17Pro is no different, borrowing the dual pop-up camera module from the Vivo NEX3.

Vivo V17Pro specifications

Following the footsteps of its predecessor, the Vivo V17Pro offers a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display with no notch. The resolution is 2,400 x 1,080 resulting in an aspect ratio of 20:9. There's an under-display fingerprint scanner too. As for protection, we get Schott Xensation glass.

Internally, the Vivo V17Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 675AIE chipset with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which is expandable. Not a big step up from the last generation.

The cameras are the highlight of this device, as the Vivo V17Pro comes with a total of six cameras. The back has a quad-camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera, a 13MP telephoto lens with a 2x optical zoom and a 2MP depth sensor.

The selfie cameras are housed in a mechanism that pops up from the top, and consists of a 32MP primary camera and an 8MP wide-angle shooter, along with a front-facing flash.

The battery is rated at 4,100 mAh and supports 18W Dual-Engine fast charging over USB Type-C.

Vivo V17Pro price in India

Available in just one configuration with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, the Vivo V17Pro comes in two colours— Midnight Ocean and Glacier Ice, and is priced at an MOP of Rs 29,990. It will be available from 27th September, while those interested can pre-book the phone starting today.