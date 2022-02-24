Apex Legends Mobile launching in ten countries - India is not in the list though

Audio player loading…

Apex Legends Mobile is soon going to make its debut for both Android and iOS devices. The game is the smartphone version of the Apex Legends popular among gamers. The mobile game will be similar to the desktop version, and it will be free to play. However, the catch here is that the game will be released in a few countries, and India is not one of them.

As of now, the game will be available in ten countries - Philippines, Colombia, Argentina, Malaysia, Singapore, New Zealand, Indonesia, Australia, Peru, and Mexico. The developer studio, EA, has also published a statement in which they have said that information regarding the global launch will be shared as soon as complete testing is done.

Apex Legends Mobile features and system requirements

(Image credit: Apex Legends)

As claimed by EA, Apex Legends Mobile will include characters like Wraith, Pathfinder, Caustic, Octane, Bangalore, Mirage. We can say that all the characters from the PC version will be available in the smartphone version too. In the beginning, there will be no cross-platform synchronization in the game. However, once the game is launched globally, we can expect cross-platform functionality.

As for the system requirements, you need to have a smartphone with Android 8.1 or above, 3GB free space, a minimum 3GB RAM, and Open GL 3.0 or above. In the case of iPhones, players need to have an iPhone 6S or above. The iOS version should be iOS 10.0 or later. Apart from that, you need to have an A9 or above the level of CPU with 3GB free space and 2GB of RAM.

Apex Legends Mobile competition

Apex Legends Mobile is going to compete with battle royale games like PUBG Mobile, New State Mobile, COD Mobile and more. On the other hand, another popular game by EA, Battlefield, is also going to make its debut for Android and iOS in the upcoming weeks, which will no doubt serve as competition too.

Furthermore, the void created in the market due to the ban of Free Fire has already opened up opportunities for new games. So it would be interesting to see how the global smartphone gaming community reacts to Apex Legends Mobiles.

