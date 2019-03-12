Another Samsung foldable phone patent appears, this time with a wearable twist

Samsung folding phone patents are appearing thick and fast at the moment. Only yesterday did we see one revealing a device similar to the Huawei Mate X, and today we've been treated to something potentially more exciting.

Spotted by LetsGoDigital, the latest Samsung filing appears to detail a foldable phone with a tall, slender display which looks like it can bend round into a cuff - potentially allowing it to be worn on the wrist.

Most of the patent is written in Korean, but there are numerous images detailing what the device could look like if it were to become a reality.

It appears the top section wouldn't bend, as this is where the front and rear-facing cameras - and we're assuming most of the electronics - are located, with most of the middle section of the phone able to fold round.

The chin at the base of the device also appears to be non-foldable, although it's smaller than the top static section of the device.

Image 1 of 2 Image Credit: letsgodigital (Image credit: letsgodigital) Image 2 of 2 Image Credit: letsgodigital (Image credit: letsgodigital)

May not see the light of day

With two sections that don't appear to bend, this may not be the most comfortable device to wear on your wrist if, in fact, that's what Samsung intends for this particular design.

There's no guarantee this device will ever be launched, as companies regularly patent ideas to safeguard future development, which means we could see elements of this patent in upcoming devices.

If this idea seems familiar, you'd be right. We checked out the peculiar Nubia Alpha at MWC 2019, which brings a rather more ungainly smartphone to your wrist.

Samsung's implementation could be slicker, but we'll have to wait and see.