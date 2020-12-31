Another leak hints at a January 14 launch of Galaxy S21 series

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is going to be the first major launch of 2021. And while leaks have been flowing left, right and centre revealing almost everything about the upcoming smartphones, it’s the launch date that has remained a mystery.

We had earlier reported that Samsung’s large store in India is already accepting pre-orders for the upcoming phone with a tentative global launch date of January 14. Now a leaked invite not only hints at the presence of a new colourway but also suggests that the launch is impending.

However, another report hinted at a January 29 launch date!

But now, going by a tweet shared by Ishan Agarwal, who has been fairly accurate with his leaks in the past, the phone flagship series from Samsung will be unveiled on January 14 and the live stream of the Unpacked event may start at 3 p.m. GMT or 8.30 p.m. IST.

Was the Samsung Galaxy S21 release date just teased by Samsung itself?

Samsung Galaxy S21: 5 big facts we've got left to learn

Galaxy Unpacked 2021 Invite!The Next Galaxy is coming on January 14. The Live stream will start through Samsung's Official Website at 3PM GMT / 8:30PM ISTExcited for the #GalaxyS21 Series? #GalaxyUnpacked #UNPACKED2021Please credit & link for more: https://t.co/DWl1WBWaDd pic.twitter.com/KJ0YlVVpdDDecember 30, 2020

(Image credit: Android Police)

Though the launch invite shared by Ishan does not reveal the launch date nor does it confirm any other detail about the device, Samsung also has not made any official announcement yet. It is likely that the South Korean company may announce the launch date officially in the first week of January when the festive mood across the globe gets over.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series: Key Specifications

When it comes to the specifications, there is hardly anything left for us to guess. Thanks to the barrage of leaks almost everything is already available in the public forum. And while this is extremely disappointing, this is not an isolated case. Regardless, what we already know is that the Galaxy S21 series will comprise three different variants – the vanilla Galaxy S21, the Galaxy S21 Plus and the fully-loaded top-end variant will be called S21 Ultra.

Thanks to the leaks, we already know that the S21 series will bring forth a new design language apart from at least one new Purple hue. The phones will also come with a new rear camera design where the camera bump melts into the body of the phone on one side.

The Galaxy S21 may be the smallest of the three devices sporting a 6.21-inches flat display while the Galaxy S21 Plus may come with a 6.7-inch panel. Both the displays are expected to be Infinity-O Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED displays along with 2,400 x 1080 pixels resolution with Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Via: MySmartPrice