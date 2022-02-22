Anil Kapoor and son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor star in Netflix film Thar

Audio player loading…

We just had a father-son on-screen partnerships in Tamil and Telugu. In Tamil, it was Mahaan, starring Vikram and his son Dhruv Vikram. In Telugu, we saw Bangarraju that featured Nagarjuna and his son Nagachitanya in the leads.

Now, Anil Kapoor and his ward Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor will star together in Thar, a revenge thriller that will stream on Netflix later this year.

Thar, produced by Anil Kapoor, is the directorial debut of screenwriter Raj Singh Chaudhary. The story set in the 1980s, follows a man who moves to a big town to seek a job and to avenge his past.

The film also stars, among others, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Satish Kaushik.

The screenplay is credited to Chaudhury, with dialogue by Chaudhary and Anurag Kashyap.

Second on-screen clash for Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan

Thar is likely to be released mid-year. As it happens, Anil Kapoor's previous film AK vs AK pitted him against Anurag Kashyap. That film too featured Harsh Varrdhan. In that film, both Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan played themselves.

But Thar would be different. But sparks bound to fly when the duo clash on the screen. “The genre itself – a noir thriller set in Rajasthan that pays tribute to the genre of the classic Western is a first for Indian cinema and audiences. Thar is a playground where the dynamism of new blood meets the experience of industry stalwarts, both on and off screen,” Anil Kapoor has been quoted saying.

“As an actor and a producer, I have always strived to push the envelope and disrupt the status quo with innovative content. Thar is a manifestation of this obsession.”

Dropping a hint about his character, Harsh Varrdhan shared his still on his Instagram page and wrote, “You either brave the storm or fall for the mirage. Watch as @anilskapoor and I clash in Thar.”

Going by the still released by Netflix, Anil Kapoor apparently plays a policeman, and so does Satish Kaushik. Harsh Varrdhan seems to be on the run from the police, and. Fatima looks to be playing rural Rajasthani woman character.

