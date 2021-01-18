Ambrane launches NeoBuds 11 and NeoBuds 22 TWS earbuds in India

Ambrane has just announced two new TWS earbuds, the NeoBuds 11 and NeoBuds 22. These new earbuds are priced at Rs 2,499, and can be purchased from the brands’ official website alongside other retail stores across India. The products come with 365 days warranty.

This comes after Ambrane introduced a set to three new power accessories last year. The company expanded its wireless charging portfolio with a new Qi-enabled wireless charger that included the Ambrane WC-38, Ambrane ACP-11, ACP-29, Ambrane 3A smart cable. And now it expands its portfolio of devices further with two new TWS earbuds.

Ambrane NeoBuds 11 and NeoBuds 22: Details

The Ambrane NeoBuds 11, the extended series of NeoBuds is is configured with the newest version of Bluetooth 5.0. The charging case comes with LED Digital Display which shows the numeric battery level of both the case and the earphones. The earbuds apparently offers up to 4 hours of music playback time and upto 12 hours with charging case.

Ambrane also claims that the NeoBuds 11 comes with an 1.5 hours of quick charging time. These lightweight earbuds are IPX4 sweat resistance and can withstand sweaty workout sessions. It also features Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) the efficiency of which can only be ascertained after testing the earbuds. The earbuds also offer touchpad control and support Google and Siri assistance for voice commands.

Besides the NeoBuds 11, the NeoBuds series also got a new NeoBuds 22, which offers similar feature as the other pair of earbuds. The NeoBuds 22 earbuds includes the latest 5.0 Bluetooth version, multi-functional button, voice assistance and more.

Ambrane claims that the NeoBuds 22 can offer music playback time upto 4 hours and upto 14 hours with the charging case. Users also apparently get full backup with a charging time of 1.5 hours. The earbuds support a transmission range of 10 meters. Like the NeoBuds 11 this variant also features smart assistants that help control music and calls as well as conveniently operate your device with voice assistance.