Amazon India Mi Days 2019: best deals and offers on Xiaomi products

Amazon India is currently hosting Xiaomi Mi Days sale that's going to go on until August 18. Smartphones, power banks, earphones, wearables from Xiaomi are up on sale at discounts upto Rs 7,500.

Besides, buyers can also exchange their old smartphones and get upto Rs 2,000 off on trading it in.

For ICICI Bank customers, Amazon India is offering an instant discount of upto Rs 1,500 on EMI transactions done via credit or debit cards.

Mi Days August 2019 sale: best deals and offers

POCO F1 starting at Rs 18,999 (save Rs 6,000) During the Mi Days sale on Amazon India, POCO F1 retails starting at Rs 18,999 (24% off) for the variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The other model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage has received a discount of Rs 8,000 and is now up for grabs at Rs 22,999. Interested buyers can also avail the exchange offer and get an additional discount of upto Rs 9,000.

Xiaomi Mi A2 starts at Rs 9,999 (upto 43% off) With Xiaomi Mi A3 set to launch in India on August 21, the Mi A2 is available for as low as Rs 9,999. This model has 4GB of RAM with 64GB storage and comes with a dual-camera setup on the back, a 5.9-inch FHD+ display, Snapdragon 660 to power the internals and stock Android to boot. The maxed-out variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is up for Rs 15,999 and you save Rs 4,500 on it.

Xiaomi Redmi 7 starting at Rs 7,499 (upto Rs 25% off) Xiaomi's budget smartphone, the Redmi 7 is now available starting at Rs 7,499 during the Mi Days sale on Amazon India. The phone features a 6.2-inch HD+ display and is powered by Snapdragon 632 which is paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. It runs on Android 9.0 Pie-based MIUI and has a 4,000mAh battery to boot. The top-end variant is priced at Rs 8,499 and comes with 3GB RAM. Also, buyers can avail the exchange offer which gives an additional discount of upto Rs 7,000.

Mi Sports Bluetooth wireless earphones at Rs 1,499 Xiaomi's wireless earphones that are originally available for Rs 1,799 have received a discount of Rs 300 during the Mi Days sale. These Bluetooth earphones offer upto 9 hours of battery life and are IPX4 rated which ensures sweat and splash proofing. The earphones also feature an adjustable ear-hook that allows the wearer to tweak it according to their comfort.

Mi Power Bank 2i starting at Rs 8,999 (upto Rs 500 off) Xiaomi's latest power banks are available at a discount of upto Rs 500 during the Mi Day sale. The Mi Power Bank 2i 2019 model with 10,000 mAh battery is priced at Rs 899 while the 20,000mAh variant retails for Rs 1,499. The latest 2019 model of the Xiaomi power bank features 18W fast charging and low power mode. The 10,000mAh power bank is available in black and red colours while the 20,000mAh variant comes in sandstone black finish.