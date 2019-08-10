Xiaomi Mi A3 to launch in India on August 21

Update: Xiaomi India has confirmed that the Mi A3 will launch in India on August 21.

Xiaomi’s extensive lineup of budget smartphones is soon going to get a new member with the Mi A3. This Android One device could launch in India as soon as August 21.

In 2017, Xiaomi surprised the world by unveiling a smartphone that ran on stock Android instead of MiUI. Come 2019, we have the all-new Mi A3 ready to make its way to India. Smartprix reports that the Indian launch will take place on August 21. For the uninitiated, the Mi A3 is a rebranded Mi CC9e that was unveiled in China recently.

Xiaomi Mi A3 specifications

Since the device is already launched in China and a few European markets, we already know most of what to expect from this device. Unless Xiaomi India decides to change a few specifications, the Mi A3 will be powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 665 with 4GB of RAM.

Aesthetically, the Mi A3 has a gradient glass back in colours such as white and blue with the triple camera module. On the front, we get a 6-inch Super AMOLED display with an HD+ resolution and a dot notch for the front camera. The display is covered by Gorilla Glass 5 and has an in-display fingerprint scanner too.

The triple camera setup on the rear consists of a 48MP f/1.8 primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The Mi A3 can record 4K video at 30fps. The front camera is a 32MP shooter.

The battery is rated at 4,050mAh and supports QC 3.0 over USB Type-C. The Mi A3 also has a 3.5mm headphone jack.

🅰️ 4⃣8⃣MP beast🅰️ 📷📷📷 set-up🅰️ndroid OneThis is the 'One'! The #48MPAndroidOne will be unveiled on 21st August at 12 noon.RT if you know what's coming! Hint - We would give it a 🅰️🅰️🅰️ pic.twitter.com/lkUnIyQwXFAugust 13, 2019

Xiaomi Mi A3 price

In Spain, the Mi A3 is priced at EUR 249 (INR 19,000) for the 64GB storage variant and EUR 279 (INR 21,000) for 128GB, whereas the Chinese pricing for the Mi CC9e starts at CNY 1,299 (INR 13,000).