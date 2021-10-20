Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, GTR 3, and GTS 3: price in India, specifications, and features

Amazfit GTS 3, GTR3, and GTR 3 Pro smartwatches are now available in India for purchase. Launched globally a few days ago globally. The new wearables from the brand are costlier than the second-gen Amazfit GTS and GTR watches and also misses out on many features from the GTS 2 and GTR 2.

The Amazfit GTR 3 and GTS 3 are successors to the Amazfit GTR 2 and GTS 2 while the Pro variant is a new model in the series. On paper, the GTR 3 and GTS 3 are successors, but in reality, the company has removed some of the features like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth calling, storage and now these are present on the Pro variant only.

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, GTR 3, GTS 3 price in India

The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro is priced at Rs 18,999 and comes in Brown Leather and Infinite Black colour options. The Amazfit GTR 3 is priced at Rs 13,999 and it is available in Thunder Black and Moonlight Grey colourways. Lastly, the GTS 3 is also priced at Rs 13,999 and comes in three colour options 一 Graphite black, Terra Rose and Ivory White.

The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro and GTS 3 are available on Amazon while the Amazfit GTR 3 is available on Flipkart.

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro specs and features

The top of the line smartwatch in the series, the Amazfit GTR 3 pro features a 1.45-inch circular AMOLED Ultra HD screen with a digital crown and a button on the side. The watch is built using an aluminium body which adds a premium look. It has a 450mAh battery which is rated to last up to 12 days on a single charge. You also get Wi-Fi, a speaker, Bluetooth calls, and 2.3GB of internal storage 一 which is missing on the other two models.

The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro offers more than 150 sports modes and weighs 32 grams. Other features include built-in GPS, automatic workout detection, notifications, sleep tracking, and Alexa voice assistant with offline commands support as well.

Amazfit GTR 3 specs and features

The GTR 3 flaunts a 1.39-inch circular AMOLED HD display and weighs 32grams. On a single charge, the GTR 3 is rated to last up to 21 days with a 450mAh battery. Health-related features include BioTracker 3.0 PPG biometric sensor to measure heart rate, 150+ sports mode, built-in GPS, sleep tracking, and more.

Amazfit GTS 3 specs and features

Lastly, for those who prefer a square dial, the Amazfit GTS 3 is similar to the GTR 3, but there are few changes. Firstly, the display is a 1.75-inch square AMOLED HD and the battery life also drops down to 12 days as it comes with a smaller 250mAh battery unit. It weighs just 24.4 grams and the rest of the features as the same as the Amazfit GTR 3.

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro vs GTR 3 vs GTS 3 Specs GTR 3 Pro GTR 3 GTS 3 Dial shape Round Round Sqaure Display 1.45" AMOLED, 1.39" AMOLED 1.75" AMOLED Screen to body ratio 70.6% 66% 72.4% Battery 450mAh, 12 days 450mAh, 21 days 250mAh, 12 days Built-in GPS Yes Yes Yes Wi-Fi Yes No No Alexa Yes Yes Yes Speaker Yes No No Storage Yes, 2,3GB No No BT calls Yes No No Sports mode 150+ 150+ 150+ Weight 32g 32g 24.4g Price Rs 18,999 Rs 13,999 Rs 13,999

