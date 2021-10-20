Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, GTR 3, and GTS 3: price in India, specifications, and features

Amazfit GTS 3, GTR3, and GTR 3 Pro smartwatches are now available in India for purchase. Launched globally a few days ago globally. The new wearables from the brand are costlier than the second-gen Amazfit GTS and GTR watches and also misses out on many features from the GTS 2 and GTR 2.
The Amazfit GTR 3 and GTS 3 are successors to the Amazfit GTR 2 and GTS 2 while the Pro variant is a new model in the series. On paper, the GTR 3 and GTS 3 are successors, but in reality, the company has removed some of the features like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth calling, storage and now these are present on the Pro variant only.
Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, GTR 3, GTS 3 price in India
The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro is priced at Rs 18,999 and comes in Brown Leather and Infinite Black colour options. The Amazfit GTR 3 is priced at Rs 13,999 and it is available in Thunder Black and Moonlight Grey colourways. Lastly, the GTS 3 is also priced at Rs 13,999 and comes in three colour options 一 Graphite black, Terra Rose and Ivory White.
The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro and GTS 3 are available on Amazon while the Amazfit GTR 3 is available on Flipkart.
Buy Amazfit GTR 3 Pro on Amazon - Rs 18,999
Buy Amazfit GTS 3 on Amazon - Rs 13,999
Buy Amazfit GTR 3 on Flipkart - Rs 13,999View Deal
Amazfit GTR 3 Pro specs and features
The top of the line smartwatch in the series, the Amazfit GTR 3 pro features a 1.45-inch circular AMOLED Ultra HD screen with a digital crown and a button on the side. The watch is built using an aluminium body which adds a premium look. It has a 450mAh battery which is rated to last up to 12 days on a single charge. You also get Wi-Fi, a speaker, Bluetooth calls, and 2.3GB of internal storage 一 which is missing on the other two models.
The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro offers more than 150 sports modes and weighs 32 grams. Other features include built-in GPS, automatic workout detection, notifications, sleep tracking, and Alexa voice assistant with offline commands support as well.
Amazfit GTR 3 specs and features
The GTR 3 flaunts a 1.39-inch circular AMOLED HD display and weighs 32grams. On a single charge, the GTR 3 is rated to last up to 21 days with a 450mAh battery. Health-related features include BioTracker 3.0 PPG biometric sensor to measure heart rate, 150+ sports mode, built-in GPS, sleep tracking, and more.
Amazfit GTS 3 specs and features
Lastly, for those who prefer a square dial, the Amazfit GTS 3 is similar to the GTR 3, but there are few changes. Firstly, the display is a 1.75-inch square AMOLED HD and the battery life also drops down to 12 days as it comes with a smaller 250mAh battery unit. It weighs just 24.4 grams and the rest of the features as the same as the Amazfit GTR 3.
|Specs
|GTR 3 Pro
|GTR 3
|GTS 3
|Dial shape
|Round
|Round
|Sqaure
|Display
|1.45" AMOLED,
|1.39" AMOLED
|1.75" AMOLED
|Screen to body ratio
|70.6%
|66%
|72.4%
|Battery
|450mAh, 12 days
|450mAh, 21 days
|250mAh, 12 days
|Built-in GPS
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|Yes
|No
|No
|Alexa
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Speaker
|Yes
|No
|No
|Storage
|Yes, 2,3GB
|No
|No
|BT calls
|Yes
|No
|No
|Sports mode
|150+
|150+
|150+
|Weight
|32g
|32g
|24.4g
|Price
|Rs 18,999
|Rs 13,999
|Rs 13,999
- Amazfit GTS 2 review
- Amazfit GTR 2 review
- Best smartwatch in India 2021: The top smartwatches for Android and iOS